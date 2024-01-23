Jared Verse was part of the Florida State Seminoles that went unbeaten this season, won the ACC championship and yet failed to make the College Football Playoff. Now that his sister is finding his feet in college women's basketball with the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, the defensive lineman had some advice for the freshman forward.

Verse took to Instagram to reshare his sister's social media post, encapsulating her excitement about her basketball journey. He asked her to soak it all in while she carved out a place for herself in the squad. The college sports limelight can be daunting for many, but not if one has an elder brother to show the way.

Here is what former Florida State Seminoles DL Jared Verse told his sister and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs forward Miyah Verse:

“Soak it all in sis.”

He was responding to Miyah’s Instagram post highlighting her excitement about her basketball journey. The four-star recruit shared some snaps with the fans, writing she was trying to keep her feet grounded.

Miyah Verse is yet to feature for the Lady Bulldogs this season as the team continues its bumpy ride. Georgia has a par 10-10 record, with its most recent game ending in a 59-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. On the other hand, Jared is headed to the NFL draft this year after a dominant 2023 with the Seminoles.

Jared Verse draft projection

Jared Verse, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $775,000, had a great 2023 season to end his college football career. He recorded nine quarterback sacks along with 23 solo tackles out of a total tackle count of 41. He also forced one fumble as the Seminoles ended the regular season with a flawless 12-0 record and clinched the ACC title.

When FSU didn't make the cut to the playoffs, Verse decided to forgo his senior year and declare for the NFL draft. He also pulled out of the Orange Bowl clash against the Georgia Bulldogs, which saw his team blown out with a 63-3 scoreline.

The defensive lineman has a good chance to become a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He might end up with the Denver Broncos with their 14th overall pick and is a good fit for coach Sean Payton's defense. How high or low will he actually end up on the board?

