2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Three QBs in the top 10, Patriots embark on post-Belichick era, Aaron Rodgers' Jets get help

With the NFL playoffs are upon us, the draft order for the teams not playing this weekend has been set. Here’s a full first-round mock draft, with selections 19 through 32 broken down by Wild Card teams versus non-Wild Card teams, record and strength of schedule.

2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

1] Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Caleb Williams/QB/USC

The Justin Fields era comes to an end as the Bears have the luxury of taking the top quarterback in this draft after last year’s brilliant trade.

2] Washington Commanders: Drake Maye/QB/North Carolina

A brand-new era is taking shape in Washington, and the Commanders start off by selecting the player they hope will be their quarterback of the future.

3] New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr/WR/Ohio State

Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have not done a good job developing their first-round receivers. Harrison Jr. breaks that trend. Harrison versus Sauce Gardner twice a year should be fun.

4] Arizona Cardinals: Olumuyiwa Fashanu/T/Penn State

With Marvin Harrison off the board, the Cardinals go offensive tackle again. They’ll have a terrific one-two punch on the edges after taking Paris Johnson last year.

5] LA Chargers: Brock Bowers/TE/Georgia

The Chargers can use help on defense, but tight end is also a need, and Bowers is the third overall player on my big board.

6] NY Giants: Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU

This is a tough one. I didn’t think the Giants would go quarterback at this spot after the extension given to Daniel Jones last year, but people close to the organization keep telling me Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will pick their quarterback this offseason.

7] Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt/T/Notre Dame

The Titans are not as far away as many think, and firing Mike Vrabel may have been premature. Alt will provide protection for Will Levis, who showed a lot of ability when he played this season.

8] Atlanta Falcons: Malik Nabers/WR/LSU

After losing out on the quarterbacks, the Falcons look to fill another need by selecting Nabers.

9] Chicago Bears: Kool-Aid McKinstry/CB/Alabama

Dallas Turner was a consideration here, but he isn’t a good fit for the Bears scheme. They grab another ‘Bama defender instead.

10] NY Jets: Rome Odunze/WR/Washington

The Jets are in a tough spot, as they’re out of reach for one of the top offensive tackles and any other player at that position is a reach with this pick. I’m not a fan of Odunze at the 10th pick, and the Jets best option is trading down then drafting a lot of offensive linemen.

11] Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner/OLB-Edge/Alabama

Turner is a perfect fit for the Vikings defense and also good value at this spot.

12] Denver Broncos: Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson

Quarterback is a need for the Broncos, yet any signal caller would be a reach at 12.

13] Las Vegas Raiders: Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois

From what I’m told, Newton is building a lot of buzz around himself in scouting departments and could be gone before the Raiders are called to the clock. If the Raiders have a chance to draft him, they’ll get a terrific player who fills a need.

14] New Orleans Saints: Chop Robinson/Edge/Penn State

Besides being a terrific player, Robinson is a terrific fit in the Saints four-man line.

15] Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold/CB/Alabama

An edge rusher such as Jared Verse was considered at this spot, but the Colts need corners as badly as they need pass rushers.

16] Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse/Edge/Florida State

Verse fits what the Seahawks do on defense and fits it well.

17] Jacksonville Jaguars: Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA

A highly rated pass catcher or offensive lineman would also be a consideration at this spot. Once again, the Jaguars need a frontline player on defense. As mentioned in the past, medicals are critical for Latu.

18] Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Guyton/T/Oklahoma

Jonah Williams is not expected to return and Guyton is a much more natural fit at right tackle, the spot Williams held down last season. Guyton also has an incredible upside.

19] Green Bay Packers: Taliese Fuaga/T/Oregon State

This pick could be a cornerback if the team is high on Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter. Rasheed Walker is developing into a terrific left tackle and Zach Tom has done a great job on the right side. Selecting Fuaga allows the Packers to move Tom inside, which is his more natural position.

20] Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bralen Trice/Edge/Washington

Wide receiver and cornerback are also needs, but Trice is a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ system.

21] Arizona Cardinals (Houston): Kamari Lassiter/CB/Georgia

Receiver is a consideration at this spot, but Lassiter is rated highest on my board. Plus one could argue corner is the Cardinals’ biggest need.

22] LA Rams: J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan

The Rams did a magnificent job during the 2023 draft and hope to keep that momentum going. McCarthy has the luxury of slowly developing behind Matthew Stafford with a great offensive mind in Sean McVay.

23] Pittsburgh Steelers: Amarius Mims/T/Georgia

Cornerback is a need, but the Steelers get offensive tackles from Georgia in back-to-back drafts.

24] Miami Dolphins: Ja'Tavion Sanders/TE/Texas

Offensive line ranks high on the list for Miami, yet Sanders offers Mike McDaniel’s offense the big play threat they lack at the tight end spot.

25] Philadelphia Eagles: Curtis Jacobs/LB/Penn State

The Eagles don’t have huge needs, but one of them is a three down linebacker. Jacobs, often a forgotten man at the position, received mid first-round grades from scouts coming into the season and has been a terrific three-down linebacker at PSU since his sophomore season.

26] Kansas City Chiefs: Troy Franklin/WR/Oregon

Franklin is a bit of a stretch in Round 1, yet he’s a terrific receiver with the speed needed by the Kansas City offense.

27] Houston Texans (via Cleveland): Byron Murphy II/DT/Texas

The Texans add a bit of hometown flavor with the Longhorns junior. Expect Murphy to test off the charts at the combine, and he could rise up draft boards.

28] Detroit Lions: Cooper Beebe/G/Kansas State

The Lions showed us last year that they are willing to draft off the board for good players they believe fill holes on their roster; and they did a great job of it. They need an offensive guard, and they want tough players. Beebe is one of the highest rated-guards in the draft and is Dan Campbell tough.

29] Buffalo Bills: Brian Thomas Jr./WR/LSU

Safety and defensive tackle are needs as well as receiver, but the Bills can come away with players at those positions on Day 2. Thomas provides insurance if Buffalo loses Gabe Davis in free agency.

30] Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Suamataia/T/BYU

The Cowboys don’t need Suamataia to play right away, which is a good thing as the BYU junior can take his time developing his game, which has tremendous upside.

31] San Francisco 49ers: Jackson Powers-Johnson/C/Oregon

Powers-Johnson offers the 49ers an immediate upgrade at center and can fill in at guard if needed.

32] Baltimore Ravens: JT Tuimoloau/Edge/Ohio State

The Ravens could use help anywhere on the defensive line and also need a running back. No ball carrier in the draft is worth a first-round pick. Jadeveon Clowney has been an exceptional one-year rental, and Tuimoloau slides into that spot next season.