Indianapolis Colts rookie sensation Josh Downs is receiving praise from an expected quarter – his brother, Caleb Downs, the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back.

Despite the Colts' rollercoaster season, finishing with an unexpected 9-8 record, Josh Downs emerged as a star player, surpassing rookie reception records previously held by NFL legends Marvin Harrison and Bill Brooks.

Downs, initially thought to be in the shadow of veteran Isaiah McKenzie, quickly asserted himself as a starter, showing impeccable route-running, reliable hands and quick-win abilities. Despite changes in the quarterback position, Downs managed an impressive 68 catches for 771 yards and two touchdowns.

Caleb Downs, who has an On3 NIl valuation of $903,000, gave a shoutout to his brother's performance in his debut NFL season. The Alabama defensive back reposted a highlight video of Josh Downs' stunning plays originally posted by an Instagram user (@v8lone) and captioned it:

"1 da tuffest"

The Downs brothers, who have trained together since the age of 11 under the guidance of their NFL-veteran father, Gary Downs, share a deep connection and understanding of each other's potential.

Caleb Downs: Another Alabama player opts for transfer portal

After Nick Saban retired from Alabama, the Crimson Tide are facing an exodus of players to other football powerhouses or opting for the transfer portal, with the latest being DB Caleb Downs.

Downs, who earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors after an impressive debut season with the Crimson Tide, has surprised many with his decision to leave Tuscaloosa.

The sudden departure of Saban, a coaching icon, has disrupted the stability that attracted players like Downs to Alabama. Downs' father, Gary, explained the decision and said:

"Caleb didn't come to this decision lightly. Unfortunately, some of the things he went to 'Bama for are gone. The whole coaching staff is gone. Obviously, Nick Saban and his X-and-O wisdom and scheme, and playing for the G.O.A.T., and running his defense — he was the stabilizing force."

Gary Downs anticipates a different recruitment process this time, emphasizing the importance of previous relationships with coaches for stability. Despite not starting from scratch in the recruiting process, the Downs family seeks a place with continuity in the coaching staff and a proven track record.

Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond and tight end Amari Niblack have also transferred to the Texas Longhorns in the past week.

