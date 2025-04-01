Amid intensifying Shedeur Sanders to Brown rumors, Mel Kiper makes strong case for CU star to land with Giants

Longtime NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper said the New York Giants should strongly consider drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders if he falls to them with the third pick on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday.

Kiper said, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward likely to go first to the Tennessee Titans, the Giants should take a chance on Sanders.

"Cleveland is sitting there at two. We're thinking, maybe (Penn State edge rusher) Abdul Carter, (Colorado receiver/cornerback) Travis Hunter, they'll pass on a quarterback. But who knows? They can't start saying, 'We're getting Shedeur Sanders!'

"They don't know what Cleveland is going to do for sure. So, you just got to let it play out. We know Cam Ward is probably going one, Cleveland takes Carter or Hunter, and you're sitting there with Carter or Hunter or Shedeur Sanders.

"And obviously, for me, Carter and Hunter have a higher grade. I don't know how they feel about it, but the bottom line is, you're in a division with Jayden Daniels, Jayden Hurts and Dak Prescott. They are going to think about closing that gap. (Russel)Wilson, (Jameis) Winston and (Tommy) DeVito aren't closing that gap too much."

Sanders just wrapped up his senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes, in which he passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He helped lead the team to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance.

Will the New York Giants add Shedeur Sanders to their already deep quarterback room?

Pro Bowl Games: AFC practice - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants have already made some big moves in their quarterback room. New York inked veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract to likely serve as the team's backup signal-caller. They also signed former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. Of course, neither option appears to be a long-term solution for the franchise.

Wilson is likely a stopgap quarterback as New York figures out what it wants to do at the position long-term. Perhaps drafting Shedeur Sanders and having him sit behind two veterans in Wilson and Winston for a season to learn before taking the helm for the foreseeable future could be in the organization's plans later this month by way of the draft.

