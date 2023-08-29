Jim Harbaugh's son James Harbaugh gave his followers a shock on mentioning his presence at a shooting site. The incident in question is the fatal shooting at the University of North Carolina. James reportedly claimed to have narrowly escaped a dangerous and armed man.

He referred to the news headline reported by CNN and elaborated on the details of his escape on Instagram, writing:

"I was on a layover on the UC campus when this went down...Delta thankfully called immediately to tell us to shelter in place and my crew is safe. Scary Stuff."

What happened in the shooting incident at the University of North Carolina?

Police took a suspect in custody at the University of North Carolina who alledgedly resorted to the fatal shooting of a faculty member. The motive is unknown at the moment and the weapon remains to be found as well.

The university reportedly sent over 30,000 students into lockdown as the gunfire caused interruptions on the school premises. However, the victim and assailant are unidentified at the moment.

UNC Police Chief Brian James informed:

“We want to ensure that we gather every piece of evidence to determine exactly what happened here today and why it happened”

The unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves amongst the students and neighborhood. James Harbaugh and his crew had to suffer similar consequences of the traumatic incident before driving to safety.

Who is James Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh's son?

James Harbaugh is Jim Harbaugh's second son from his first marriage. His elder brother Jay Harbaugh serves under his dad, graduating from Oregon State University, while James has forged his path separate from sports.

James Harbaugh is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines, which he happened to mention in his post. He studied music, theatre and dance at Michigan University.

James often posts about the tales of his travel on Instagram, including intriguing shots from his layovers. He is in fact a travel enthusiast and wanted to work for an airline since his childhood:

"When I was younger, I always dreamed of working for an airline and traveling the world."

Jim Harbaugh has a daughter, Grace Harbaugh who is a water polo player from his first marriage. He has two sons and two daughters with Sarah Feuerborn, his second wife.

Jim Harbaugh's Family

Harbaugh's family is often considered to be close-knit and deeply connected. They often post about each other, most of them following in Jim's footsteps and entering the world of sports.