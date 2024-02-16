Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp marks her presence as Michigan RB gets nominated for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award

Blake Corum has already achieved a lot in 2024, and the year has just barely started. In January, he won the national title with the Michigan Wolverines and is among the top prospects in this year's NFL draft. Apart from all that, the running back was also a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

The presentation of the prestigious leadership award was set for Thursday night in Frisco, Texas. Much of the star power of the college football world descended to the Lone Star State to witness the big night. Among them was Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, who marked her presence for the gala night.

Here is the Instagram story by the former Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, showing her presence for Thursday's Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award ceremony.

IG story by Makiah Shipp.

Along with Corum, former Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. and the Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins were the other two names nominated for the award. The honor finally went to Hollins.

“He is a great leader and an inspiration to us all,” Witten said about Hollins. “He overcame last year’s terrible shooting while attempting to help his teammates, and then made a return to the field to become a true team leader. He is a perfect example of what a college student-athlete can be.”

While Corum might have missed out on the award, he still had strong support from his lady love, Makiah Shipp. Here is a little more about the honor in question.

What is the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award for which Blake Corum was nominated?

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, for which Blake Corum got a nomination, is an annual honor given to a college football player with a record of leadership both on and off the field. The winner is the one who exhibits exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship. The award is named after former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Corum has been instrumental in the Michigan football program's success on the field. But he has been equally active in the community. His nomination for the award is a testament to his commitment to giving back.

The NFL draft is just months away, and the RB will take a step into Pro Football soon. It remains to be seen where he goes with all the leadership skills he has demonstrated.

