Branson Robinson injury update: How long is the Georgia RB out for? 

News of a serious injury to Branson Robinson, Georgia's talented running back, broke on Wednesday. The sophomore ruptured his patella tendon during Tuesday's practice.

The injury is said to be so serious that the Bulldogs will have to do without Branson's services for the whole of the upcoming season.

His injury will seriously affect Georgia's running game as he was ranked No. 4 for rushes last season. The Bulldogs lost top rusher Kenny McIntosh to the NFL at the end of last season and No. 2 Kendall Milton is dealing with injuries.

According to On3, Robinson was the class of 2022's No. 2 running back and No. 73 overall prospect nationally. Last season, on 68 carries, he accounted for three touchdowns and 330 rushing yards.

He had a standout performance in the national championship game against TCU where he was responsible for two touchdowns and 42 rushing yards.

A few weeks ago, Kirby Smart lauded his abilities and improvement during fall camp.

“Well, you see more things he needs to improve on, because you get to see more things, period,” Smart said. “But you also see flashes of explosiveness, burst, of improvement. He’s had a couple runs where he’s really shown flexibility to drop his pads, take on contact, keep going.”

Can the Georgia Bulldogs do the three-peat?

No team in modern history has achieved the national championship three-peat. Georgia is on the verge of greatness and the preseason AP poll ranks them No. 1, a good start to achieving the impossible.

Although they lost a few players to the NFL Draft, quite a few prospects returned including talented tight end Brock Bowers. He explained why Georgia's practice is harder than most games after facing the best prospects in the nation.

“That really helps us out in the long run,” Bowers said. “And, I mean, it really makes games almost easier than practice. It definitely helps.”

Kirby Smart knows that the pressure is on the Bulldogs to be the first team to do a three-peat. He doesn't think that it's the only measure of success for the Bulldogs though.

“Well, you say that, not me. I don’t think it’s national championship or bust, I don’t think any coach could ever say that that’s truly what it is. That’s not believable to me, it’s not probably sustainable. But what measures success is the same thing it did the last seven years, did we do the best possible job we could with this team? Did we get the most out of this team that we possibly could?"

Kirby Smart's Georgia has already knocked Alabama off its perch. If the Bulldogs do achieve the three-peat, they will enter the annals of history for that achievement.