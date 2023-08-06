Brett Yormark and the Big 12 in talks to add the Sun Bowl and Holiday Bowl to their extensive lineup ahead of the 2023 season: Reports

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is reportedly still looking to add to the conference's schedule.

The Big 12 has been one of the more active conferences in terms of realignment as the conference has added Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Despite Yormark's diligence in expanding, reports suggest he intends to add more bowls to the Big 12 schedule.

According to CFB insider MHVer3, the Big 12 is reportedly in talks to add the Sun Bowl and Holiday Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MHver3 @MHver3 Hearing B12 is in talks with Sun Bowl and Holiday Bowl to add to their bowl lineup. Also currently helping Independence and Alamo find a new partner conference.

"Hearing B12 is in talks with Sun Bowl and Holiday Bowl to add to their bowl lineup. Also currently helping Independence and Alamo find a new partner conference."

The Sun Bowl has been played since 1935 and takes place in El Paso, Texas, and is the second-oldest bowl behind the Rose Bowl. The game is played at the end of December and features teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and the Pac-12 Conference.

The Holiday Bowl, meanwhile, takes place in San Diego and was founded in 1978 to give the Western Athletic Conference an automatic bowl bid after the Fiesta Bowl, which previously had a tie-in with the conference, ended its association with the WAC. Currently, the bowl is played at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

If Brett Yormark can get those two bowl games, whether or not the Big 12 will change what programs and conferences compete in them remains to be seen.

Brett Yormark and Big 12 have been active in expansion

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Big 12 and Brett Yormark trying to add more bowl games, as the commissioner has been vocal in his desire to expand the conference.

Back in July, Brett Yormark said it's never been better for the Big 12 and was trying to positively disrupt the college football landscape.

"There has never been a better time than right now to be involved in this conference," Yormark said. "I'm really excited about our future. ...

"It's been a busy 11 months [since I took over], but it's not necessarily about where we have been. It's about where we are going. As we look forward, we will continue to innovate, create and positively disrupt, living at the intersections of culture, sports and business."

As of right now, it's uncertain if the Big 12 will look at adding more teams after landing the four teams from the Pac-12.

Poll : Do you like the Big 12 adding these two bowl games? Yes No 0 votes