Brock Bowers’ GF Roses Newell celebrates by sharing warm snap on social media as mock draft predicts Colts picking Georgia TE

Brock Bowers helped the Georgia Bulldogs dominate college football in the last three seasons. But now it is time for the tight end to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Early reports suggest that he might be drawing interest as a first-round pick.

Bowers' girlfriend, Rose Newell, celebrated the prospect of the Unanimous All-American going as high as 15th overall with a warm snap. She took to Instagram to share a snippet of the celebration with her boyfriend with a football-themed cake. The picture comes amid a mock draft projecting Bowers to end up with the Indianapolis Colts.

The snap revealed that the couple celebrated at the Ritz Carlton in Dallas, Texas. The sweet congratulatory treat also featured Bowers' college jersey No. 19 with the Dawgs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot from Instagram

According to the mock draft 1.0 by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Colts are projected to take the two-time national champion with their 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Jeremiah also said the Bulldogs star's talent should make him a top-five pick. But a debate about positional value might see him drop 10 places to 15th overall.

The kind of CV Bowers has makes him at least a top-10 pick, and he might be the first player to get off the board. Here is a look at the Georgia star’s college football career.

Also read: 5 Brock Bowers replacements for Georgia as top-10 TE declares for 2024 NFL Draft

A look at Brock Bowers college football CV

Brock Bowers joined the Bulldogs football program in 2021 and immediately impacted the team. During his three college football seasons in Athens, the tight end caught 175 passes for 2,538 receiving yards. He caught a total of 26 receiving touchdowns in 40 collegiate games.

Sometimes doubling up as a rusher, he had 19 carries for a total of 193 rushing yards and reached the end zone five times on foot.

The Napa, California native won two straight John Mackey awards, and his girlfriend, Rose Newell, couldn't control her excitement. But that is not all. Bowers and the Bulldogs lifted two straight national titles in his time in Athens. They could have easily gone on to win the third one, but the Alabama Crimson Tide foiled their plans in the SEC championship game last month.

So, what will be the actual draft position for such a college football CV?

Also read: Brock Bowers NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Georgia TE ft. Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and more