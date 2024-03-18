Caleb Williams names his favourite F1 driver in 2024 and it’s not Lewis Hamilton

Caleb Williams is waiting for the 2024 NFL draft to commence next month to finally know where his NFL dream will come true. He has been touted as the consensus first-overall pick, though that status has come under scrutiny lately. While waiting for the big day, the former USC Trojans quarterback decided to settle some fan curiosities on social media.

Williams took to Instagram to conduct an Ask Me Anything session with the fans. One of the questions that came was about his favorite Formula 1 driver. The answer was rather obvious, but it wasn't Lewis Hamilton.

Here is what the former USC Trojans star Caleb Williams posted when asked about his favorite F1 driver:

Williams chose Max Verstappen as his favorite F1 driver.

Max Verstappen has been dominating the F1 circuit for a while now, with the Red Bull star bagging three back-to-back drivers’ world championship titles in the last three seasons. He has also won the first two races of the 2024 season, further solidifying his hold. No wonder he was featured as the favorite driver for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams was also asked about another sport that he enjoys, golf. He credited Trojans coach Lincoln Riley for inspiring him to take up that sport.

Why the former USC star likes golf.

The quarterback is widely seen as an option for the Chicago Bears, who hold the first pick in the upcoming draft. However, according to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, there might be one reason it won't happen that way.

Why Deion Sanders thinks Caleb Williams might not land in Chicago

Deion Sanders gave a rather off-field answer to the question of Caleb Williams replacing Justin Fields for the Bears. According to the NFL legend, the city's cold weather might become a factor that makes Chicago opt for someone else as their first overall pick.

“You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you're taking a young man," Sanders said while appearing on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Radio.. "Like, when you take a guy from Ohio State and bring him to Chicago, OK, I could understand that. But from California to Chicago?”

Williams has everything on his CV, besides a national championship, to lay the claim to be the first to be taken off the board. But the draft has always been a tricky day. Will the big day spring another surprise?

