"Calm down, relax": Todd Bowles tried to console Benjamin Morrison after his outburst of joy during NFL draft

A clip showed the moment Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles welcoming Benjamin Morrison to the NFL. The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft took place on Friday. Tampa Bay used their 53rd pick in the second round to acquire the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback.

Tampa Bay shared a video of the cornerback getting the call that he was drafted on X (formerly Twitter). He was crying with joy and thanked the team for believing in him.

Morrison also said that he won't let the team down, to which the coach replied that he believes him and is looking forward to seeing his new player.

"I know you're not (going to let him down). I know you're not. You'll be great here. You'll be great here, looking forward to you," Bowles said (0:20 onwards).

Morrison thanked him again for drafting him, and his new coach tried to calm him down.

"You got it man. Calm down, relax, and tell your dad I said hi, okay?," Bowles said (0:28 onwards).

Bowles has a personal connection to his new player. Morrison's father, Darryl Morrison was his teammate briefly when they were on the Washington Redskins (now Commanders). The coach didn't get to play alongside Darryl, as he was waived before the start of the 1993 NFL season.

The cornerback will try to make his father and coach proud if he suits up for the Buccaneers in his rookie year. Benjamin joins Tampa Bay after three seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Last year, he registered 20 total tackles (14 solo).

Who else did Todd Bowles acquire in the 2025 NFL draft?

Tampa Bay selected two other players in the 2025 NFL draft to help improve its roster. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will join Bowles' team after the Buccaneers drafted him with the 19th pick in the first round on Thursday.

Egbuka played four years for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season, he finished with 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. One of his best performances was in the Buckeyes' 35-7 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct. 5, 2024. The wide receiver had nine receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

Another player Tampa Bay drafted is cornerback Jacob Parrish. He played three years for the Kansas State Wildcats. Last season, Parrish had 50 total tackles (40 solo) and one interception. The former Wildcats star's best showing was in the 42-20 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sep. 28, 2024. Parrish had seven total tackles (five solo) and one interception.

