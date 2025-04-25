Chris Olave sends 1-word message to Emeka Egbuka as Buccaneers draft Ohio State star with No. 19 pick

New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave sent a message to Emeka Egbuka after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the wideout with the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday. Olave reposted an image of Egbuka's move to Tampa Bay on his Instagram story, seemingly welcoming the Ohio State WR to the NFL.

"Mek,💯💯" Olave wrote on his IG story.

Image via chrisolave Instagram

Olave played alongside Egbuka at Ohio State for one season in 2021. It was the former's senior year and the latter's freshman year.

The Saints drafted Olave in the first round with the No. 11 pick in 2022. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the key offensive players for New Orleans ever since.

Now, Egbuka has become another Buckeyes WR who made it to the NFL as a first-round selection. He will want to have a similar trajectory to Olave, if not better, in the big league.

Emeka Egbuka will serve as another offensive weapon for Tampa Bay Buccaners QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka will add more firepower to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense in the 2025 season. The wideout will serve as another offensive weapon for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Egbuka played a critical role in helping Ohio State win the national championship earlier this year. The WR recorded 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns on 81 receptions in his final collegiate season.

Across four years with the Buckeyes, Egbuka played 60 games and posted 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns on 205 receptions. He rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing 621 kick return yards and 97 punt return yards.

The fact that the Buccaneers used their Round 1 pick on Egbuka shows that they have faith in the player's potential. The receiver is quick, has good hands, and can elude cornerbacks well. Tampa Bay will also look into using him as a versatile player on the roster.

