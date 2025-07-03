"Can we get an actual soundtrack now?" - Fans trash CFB 26 for having Travis Scott's 3x platinum song in gameplay

College football fans are eagerly anticipating the release of EA CFB 26. After the success of College Football 25, fans are interested in seeing what the next iteration in the franchise will look and sound like. While many are excited to see new gameplay features, others are more interested in what they will be listening to while they are playing.

On Wednesday, a clip was posted by the CFB Kings X account, showcasing that the triple platinum song "FE!N" by Travis Scott is in the game. However, the account did not include a full list of songs that are included for CFB 26.

CFB Kings @CFBKings LINK The song “FE!N” in CFB26 🔊🏟️ (via @ETGEACOLLEGE)

This led to a big reaction from college football fans in the comments, including many who want to know what the entire soundtrack will be.

"Can we get an actual soundtrack now," one fan wrote.

"I better be able to turn this sh*t off," one fan commented.

"We never gonna escape this song," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Oh my gosh bro is there a way to specifically turn off this song," one fan wrote.

"I just got this outta my head from WrestleMania bruh," one fan commented.

"I really don't want to hear fein and mo bamba 100000000x a game. Please no," one fan added.

Fans will get to listen to the full soundtrack when CFB 26 is released

As things stand, the full soundtrack for CFB 26 has not been released. Fans will need to wait until the game is fully released to listen to every song that is included in the game. Fortunately for them, it will not be long until the game is released.

College Football 26 is set to be released on July 10 to everyone who wants to purchase it on Xbox or PlayStation. However, the game will be available on July 7 for anyone who pre-orders the MVP Bundle or Deluxe Edition.

Both versions include bonus features from the standard edition. However, for fans who want to get the most out of the game, the MVP Bundle offers players more than the Deluxe Edition.

College Football 26 is coming to fans after the immense success of College Football 25 a year ago. The game returned before the 2024 college football season after over a decade between releases in the franchise. The most recent game before last year's release was NCAA Football 14.

