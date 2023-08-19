CFB Analyst drops CFB national championship prediction for Nick Saban's Alabama: "Good enough to win a title"

Nick Saban and his football team are surrounded by many opinions before the start of the 2023 college football season. Recently, in Late Kick Live Ep 417, CFB analyst Josh Pate discussed one of the biggest what-if scenarios in college football this fall. Could an underdog win the SEC West? What if Florida State beats both Miami and Florida? Could Washington win the Pac-12?

Pate also looked at the AP Poll and explained which teams he felt were the most overrated and underestimated. The Alabama QB competition is still very much undetermined, with one more scrimmage to go until preparations begin for Week 1. He elaborated on Nebraska upsetting Michigan, Duke eyeing the ACC Championship Game, and a star emerging in the LSU WR room.

Discussing further, Josh Pate spoke about Alabama and Ohio State's road to the national championship. Here is Pate's opinion on Nick Saban's Alabama football:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I think it's happening at Bama, and I think it's happening at Ohio State right now, where those teams have known since opening spring camp. We don't have a CJ Stroud or Bryce Young here. But all of us were former four and five stars. So the collective makeup in this locker room is good enough to win a title.”

Pate's opinion is based on the style that Nick Saban and Alabama carry, He feels that the team will gradually mold itself into a championship team with the depth in their roster, especially with their offensive line and running backs. Pate added:

“I think there is the potential for even the most hardcore of Alabama fans to completely give up on this team early in the year, only to see them become the best team in the country."

What are the odds of Alabama winning the national championship?

Nick Saban: National Championship with Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama currently has +600 odds to win the National Championship, which is second only to Georgia's +215 odds, according to DraftKings. Additionally, it places Alabama at +650 odds, just edging out Ohio State. The Crimson Tide has won six national championships since 2009, which is also noteworthy.

How much will Nick Saban make if he wins the national championship?

Saban can't get more than one of the other game-related rewards. Thus, assuming Alabama comes out on top for the public title, he gets $800,000 in addition to the SEC Title Game reward.

How many national championships has Alabama won under Nick Saban?

In his 26 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Saban has gathered a 274-67-1 (.803) record, including a 183-25 (.880) mark in Tuscaloosa. His groups at Alabama have brought home eight SEC titles, while he has 10 SEC titles to his name (2001, 2003 at LSU) to oblige national championships.