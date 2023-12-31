On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs crushed the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl game. The No.5 team in the country suffered the worst loss in Bowl history. However, according to a popular CFB analyst, FSU would not have stood a chance even with all their players.

According to Brandon Walker, the Orange Bowl game was a disaster for FSU. The CFB analyst said that the Seminoles were not the same team that could have made the playoffs. Here is what Walker had to say about the humiliating result the Florida State Seminoles faced against the Georgia Bulldogs:

“It’s important to note that this is not the Florida State team that would’ve been playing in the Playoff. That team would’ve also gotten its a*s kicked. But it’s still important to note,” Walker said in a tweet.

The Seminoles were missing 23 players in the Orange Bowl, not counting injured QB Jordan Travis. Nine of them declared for the NFL draft and 14 transferred to other schools. Interestingly, out of the 57 offensive touchdowns the team scored, the Seminoles depth chart for the clash against the Bulldogs accounted for only eight.

The biggest names missing from the team were backup QB Tate Rodemaker, the WR duo of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, and tight end Jaheim Bell, among others. While Rodemaker has entered the transfer portal, the offensive trio of Coleman, Wilson, and Bell (accounting for 53 percent of receiving yards and 15 of 25 passing touchdowns caught) have declared for the NFL draft.

Florida State suffers biggest Bowl defeat of all time

On Saturday, a depleted Florida State took the field against the mighty Bulldogs in Miami. And what transpired through the game ended up being the biggest Bowl margin of all time with 60 points. At the halfway stage, No.6 Georgia was up 42-3. And they put up another 21 points without an answer in the second half.

FSU QB Brock Glenn had an awful time on the field, throwing for just 139 passing yards without a touchdown. And he ended up throwing two interceptions. And it ended 63-3 in the Bulldogs’ favor. And thus started the fan trolling online that might go on for days.

