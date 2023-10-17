Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has been flirting with the hot seat for several weeks now, and the tepid 20-13 Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers has placed him firmly in the firing line.

The Aggies fell to a 4-3 record this season, and any conference championship game hopes have gone up in smoke from a season that promised a lot before it began.

Fisher has a $76 million buyout, which is the amount the Aggies would have to pay him were they to terminate him, a prohibitive figure by all accounts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

CFB insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic gave an update on the situation around the Aggies firing Fisher and his buyout clause.

Feldman wrote that if Fisher fails to get the program going, "Texas A&M will find the money to get rid of him." He added that it matters to "important folks" who believe the Aggies have a chance to be a College Football Playoff team this year.

"Steve Sarkisian has been on the job for half as long as Jimbo," Feldman added.

Analysts weigh in on the Aggies firing Jimbo Fisher

Veteran journalist Paul Finebaum, appearing on an episode of "McElroy and Cubelic," pointed to the loss against Tennessee as the breaking point for Jimbo Fisher as head coach of Texas A&M.

“Yeah, that game really felt like a stepping off point,” Finebaum said. “And what surprised me being around Aggies, Friday and Saturday in Knoxville, was their lack of faith in Jimbo Fisher. In the past, even three or four weeks ago when we were out doing College Station, there were fans who would push back who felt really good, but that has been a big drop."

Finebaum further explored the relationship between Fisher and the Aggies fans and the contractual problems associated with firing the beleaguered coach.

"I mean, these last two weeks have been punishing and really problematic for Fisher because there’s nowhere to go," Finebaum said. "This season seems like it’s over. Road games remaining at Oxford and LSU and a little bit in between, and everything that the season was all about is now gone.

"I still don’t hear anyone and in the circles that matter have the same conversation that we’re having here, and the obvious is still $77 million, but in many ways, the respect that Jimbo Fisher had even going into the season has been scraped away, and I think he has a very uncertain path ahead."

The season looks doomed to failure with nothing left to fight for, and the Texas A&M Aggies might have to bite the bullet, take the hit and fire Jimbo Fisher in preparation for next season.