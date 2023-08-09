CFB insider claims SDSU's move to Big 12 becomes a likely move if Brett Yormark expands to 18; 2 more programs in contention: Reports

San Diego State University could eventually join the Big 12, according to reports.

SDSU is currently a member of the Mountain West Conference, but with college football dealing with plenty of realignment, SDSU has been in recent rumors to leave the MWC.

With the Pac-12 down to four teams, SDSU has been at the heart of rumors to join the conference, as the entire MWC may merge or selected schools could join the conference.

However, according to CFB insider MHver3, SDSU to the Big 12 is a very real possibility if the conference decides to go to 18 teams.

MHver3 @MHver3 @declanchaichana @zachleft SDSU very much still a possibility. If we go to 18 those last 2 spots for all sports are going to come down to SDSU/WSU/ORST

Currently, the Big 12 will have 16 members come 2024 when the conference adds Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Although the Big 12 has been active in adding teams to the conference, there have been some rumors that the conference will go to 18 teams, but according to reports, it appears the conference is done adding.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Big 12 has “no appetite” to add any of Pac-4 schools or San Diego State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. “We have no interest in doing anything,” source said. “We’re done.”

However, even though the Big 12 is reportedly done adding, if something really entices them, commissioner Brett Yormark could jump at the opportunity.

Brett Yormark had plans for expanded Big 12

Brett Yormark had been vocal for months that the Big 12 was looking to expand and was looking coast to coast.

In July, Yormark spoke at the podium that his plan is to expand as he made it clear that the conference wanted to add.

“We have a plan for expansion,” Yormark said. “I’m not going to really address it today. Hopefully we can execute it sooner than later.

"If we stay at 12, we’re perfectly fine with that. … If within the value equation there’s alignment (to add members), Power Five or non-Power Five, we’ll look to pursue it.”

The Big 12 ended up landing four more teams to make the conference more coast-to-coast. The conference could still continue to look at adding and expanding to rival the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, which have also been adding teams.

