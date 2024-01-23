Arizona University has e­nded its relationship with Athletic Dire­ctor Dave Heeke­. They blame poor money handling and ope­ration issues for causing a "money mess" in the­ sports department.

Former main coach Jedd Fisch left for a high-paying job at Washington, which exacerbated the unive­rsity's problems. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Heeke's failure to extend Fisch's contract was pivotal in his dismissal.

Fisch's departure to Washington, coupled with the alleged mishandling of his contract, is said to have contributed significantly to a financial crisis in Alabama's athletic department. According to McMurphy:

"Arizona AD Dave Heeke was fired for "financial & operational mismanagement, resulting in an athletic department financial 'disaster,' loss of major donors & mishandling of former coach Jedd Fisch's contract"

Arizona faces a budget shortfall of nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Heeke, who took the reins at Arizona in 2017 has faced intense scrutiny. The fallout resulted in the loss of major donors, severely damaging the university's financial stability.

The university president, Robert Robbins, is grappling with a budget miscalculation of $240 million from the last fiscal year, leading to widespread cuts across various departments.

Layoffs are reportedly imminent within the athletic department, further intensifying the impact of Heeke's alleged mismanagement. An impending audit of the Arizona athletic department is expected to shed more light on the extent of the financial challenges faced by the university.

Dave Heeke's coaching debacle and fallout

Dave Heeke's handling of the coaching situation, particularly the failure to secure Jedd Fisch's continued tenure, has added fuel to the fire.

Fisch, who left for Washington, reportedly received a significant raise, highlighting the financial strain Arizona is experiencing. Fisch's departure not only left a coaching vacuum but also sparked criticism and disappointment among the Wildcats' fanbase.

Amid the chaos, Dave Heeke hired San Jose State's Brent Brennan as the new coach to replace Fisch. However, the swift decision has not shielded Heeke from the fallout of his alleged mismanagement.

With the university's transition to the Big XII on the horizon, finding a stable and capable athletic director becomes paramount for Arizona's high-profile programs and passionate fanbase.

Immediate changes and interim leadership

In the wake of Heeke's departure, former softball coach Mike Candrea has been appointed the interim director of athletics.

Candrea, a respected figure in Arizona's sports history, brings a ton of experience and familiarity to the role.

The university president expressed confidence in Candrea's ability to ensure a smooth transition as the search for a new athletic director begins.

"Every Wildcat knows the history of Mike Candrea and what he means to our university and community, and I am grateful for Mike's willingness to step into the interim role," Robbins said.