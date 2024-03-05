CFB world subtly roasts Baby Gronk for coming back to play football days after announcing retirement: “This kid’s a joke”

Internet sensation Madden San Miguel, who is known by the name ‘Baby Gronk’ dropped another shocker. Days after announcing that he is retiring from football, another update was shared through the 12-year-old’s Instagram account. Apparently, he is coming out of retirement to play football once again.

Fans have constantly questioned the role of Miguel’s father in pushing his son to become the internet phenomenon. He had even said that his dad had forced him to do all this in his ‘retirement video’. Now, the new post suggests he will be playing football after all.

Here is the Instagram post announcing Baby Gronk’s decision to come out of retirement just days after announcing it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“DEAR FANS….. BABY GRONK IS COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT,” the caption of the post read.

The college football world hasn't taken the latest update well. Fans subtly roasted Miguel for the 180 degree flip so soon. Some even joked that he retired and came back before GTA 6, a much anticipated video game, fans have been waiting for years. Here are few reactions:

Fans roasted the internet sensation on his flip

Fans weren't happy.

Some more reactions

The sensation started back in 2022 when the then 8-year-old third grader from Dallas went viral on social media. He was almost five feet in height even then and his coaches called him a ‘real deal’. Since then his father has created his internet persona of a football prodigy ready to take the next step.

Also read: WATCH: IG sensation Baby Gronk gives fans a life update, days after announcing retirement from football

The Baby Gronk retirement saga

Not even a week ago, a video was posted on the same account which showed Madden San Miguel apologizing to his teammates, coaches and fans before announcing his decision to step away from football.

Miguel had blamed the pressure of fame and his father for losing his passion for the game he loved. Immediately after that, it was announced that he won't be managed by his father going forward.

But just a few days after that, another video surfaced online which suggested that the 12-year-old wasn't taking to retirement very well. He appeared walking alone wearing a black black mask, and appeared to ask the person filming him to get off his face as he has retired.

Now that the boy is back on the football field, it remains to be seen if his father continues his management.

Also read: Who is Baby Gronk's dad? All you need to know about viral sensation's father

Poll : Should Baby Gronk continue his public persona? Yes No 0 votes