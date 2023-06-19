Baby Gronk will soon be gone from football, if his latest post is to be believed. And yet all he has been met with is scorn.

Madden San Miguel, the 10-year-old online sensation who has attracted national attention for his unusual repertoire of football skills, recently posted a image of himself on Instagram with the following caption:

"I OFFICIALLY RETIRE FROM FOOTBALL"

The responses were unsurprisingly overwhelmingly negative, towards both him and his parents:

"who give a f*ck you wouldn’t of made it to any d1 college college .. you just grew a little faster than the kids your age and the way your talk there’s no way your not going to fail multiple classes in jr high and hs"

"Rest in piss worst parent of all time"

"Thank gosh"

"He wasn’t good in the first place so who really gives a f*ck"

"This is the biggest W we have gotten since Osama was killed"

"About damn time"

He eventually followed it up with another photo of himself, this time shirtless and adorned with a necklace bearing his name on it. The caption read:

"BUT I WILL NOT RETIRE BEING THE RIZZ KING"

Who is Madden San Miguel aka Baby Gronk? A look at 10-year-old social media sensation and the backlash towards him

Madden San Miguel is a grade schooler from Dallas who has attracted attention for his stature - 4'9" and approximately 100 pounds, according to St. Petersburg television network Bay News 9. His father and content manager, Jake San Miguel, formerly played football in high school.

As of this writing, Baby Gronk has approximately 326,000 followers on Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel, comprise entirely of shorts, which has 137,000 subscribers.

Recently, he made headlines by meeting LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who pitched for him to commit to the school once he finishes secondary. He had also visited fellow SEC schools Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss, among others.

That fame, however, did not come without a steep price. Jake San Miguel and his son recently appeared on the Bring the Juice podcast, and online commenters noticed that San Miguel was coaching his son on what to tell the hosts. A TikToker said:

“Baby Gronk stuff is getting really sad. He went on to bring the juice pod with his dad and it's the first time we've seen the two interact. His dad was spoon-feeding him answers and they were just not appropriate for a fourth-grader in any way whatsoever."

He also expressed his doubts on whether Baby Gronk would succeed in the NFL once he left college:

"Another thing I was thinking about, Baby Gronk’s in the fourth grade, his dad's like five foot eight. This kid might not even be close to like a division one qualifier when it comes to playing tight end or fullback or in this position."

