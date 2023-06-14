By now, most people on the planet are aware of Baby Gronk AKA Madden San Miguel and his father Jake San Miguel and their recent interview. To say that the pair's interview has not gone down well with the majority of people is an understatement.

In the interview, the father was telling his son what to say when asked a question instead of Baby Gronk speaking for himself. The self-promotion from Gronk's father has been cringeworthy to say the least and now World Sports Network on TikTok has been the latest to blast the father for his antics.

With Jake San Miguel constantly hyping his 10-year-old up, World Sports Network feels that his father's constant hype won't allow Baby Gronk to live up to it. It could cause a potential breakdown as a result.

“Baby Gronk stuff is getting really sad. He went on to bring the juice pod with his dad and it's the first time we've seen the two interact. His dad was spoon-feeding him answers and they were just not appropriate for a fourth-grader in any way whatsoever."

"Another thing I was thinking about, Baby Gronk’s in the fourth grade, his dad's like five foot eight. This kid might not even be close to like a division one qualifier when it comes to playing tight end or fullback or in this position. So, I think it's a lot of pressure on the fourth grader. The kid's probably gonna have a breakdown because I feel sorry for him and I just think his dad's got to stop.”

Baby Gronk in a no-win situation later in life

Baby Gronk has been set up to fail by his father, some believe. photo via @youshouldaffirm/Twitter.

With the constant media hype surrounding Baby Gronk, the high standards are already being placed on the 10-year-old. Getting into the NFL is hard enough as it is without the added pressure currently being heaped on Madden.

Such has been the backlash from what his father has done, there is a case to be made that people want to see his son fail in the sporting arena, which simply isn't fair.

Several high-profile ex-NFL players like Will Compton have already condemned the father's actions with his son and many have pleaded to simply let his son enjoy being a kid. He shouldn't have to worry about all this media clout at his age and many believe it will be his undoing.

In a world where everyone has a voice on social media, we get the sense that this media push by Baby Gronk's father will only end one way...not well.

