Deiondra Sanders finds herself embroiled in controversy after controversy. She took to Instagram to post a cryptic rant after a rumored tussle between her and rapper Dreezy. Coach Prime's daughter also backed her brothers while asking someone to stay away from her family.

Dreezy recently escalated matters by allegedly speculating about Deiondra’s pregnancy, accusing her boyfriend, Jacquees, of pursuing parenthood with her.

This came after alleged heated chats between Dreezy and the 31-year-old went viral and became a social media battle. Now, Deiondra has hit back with a cryptic rant on Instagram.

Deiondra's take on the matter.

“My family don't f**k with you,” Deiondra Sanders said in another IG story.

Screenshot from Instagram

The 31-year-old capped off the rant by backing her brothers, asking the concerned person to stop liking their pictures.

“They would never be seen with a low down l’il dusty a*s h*e like you. Leave me and my family alone. Take yo shit up with Que and not me,” Deiondra wrote.

Screenshot from Instagram

The social media drama featuring Deiondra, Jacquees and Dreezy has fuelled speculation. But this isn't even the first controversy the couple has been embroiled in since they made their relationship public about two months ago.

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders’ heated feud with rapper Trey Songz

Deiondra Sanders and her boyfriend Jacquees had a heated online feud with rapper Trey Songz earlier. It all started with another rant by Coach Prime's daughter about being disrespected.

While Deiondra didn't reveal the name of the person who wronged her, it was later revealed that it had to do with Songz’s altercation with Jacquees in Dubai.

Expand Tweet

Jacquees shared a video blasting Songz, claiming that the R&B star allegedly pulled his hair. He also said that he doesn't care if Songz told anybody about anything the duo texted and warned the "Bottoms Up" singer that he is banned from Atlanta.

