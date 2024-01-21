Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, posted a series of photos on Instagram to show off his style. He wore various outfits and accessories, including a pair of expensive Burberry Chucky boots.

Coach Prime's eldest son has made a name for himself in the world of business and creativity, away from the shadow of his legendary father. He regularly shares snaps of luxury clothing and accessories he owns and has bought from the money he makes from his business empire. His latest social media post was an extension of the same.

Here is what the Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., had to say while flaunting his Burberry boots.

“I’m running all these bills up ppl need to call me Chauncey,” the 30-year-old wrote in the caption of the post.

In the photos, he also wore a lot of jewelry procured from Tajia Diamonds, a New York City-based custom jewelry brand owned by Victor Rodriguez. The Sanders family has previously used the jewelry brand to get their hands on the latest bling in the market. Recently, Coach Prime got a diamond-studded necklace in 'Prime' design. The engraving on the necklace had a famous Sanders saying, 'I believe.'

Sanders Jr. also leads a luxury lifestyle, and he isn't shy about showing it off to the fans. Even while covering the Colorado practices, he once wore a $130,000 Rolex watch. And there have been many such instances that have been caught on camera. It is safe to say that the Sanders family loves its bling.

A look at what Deion Sanders Jr. does for a living

Supporting such a lavish lifestyle isn't an easy task. But Deion Sanders' firstborn, Deion Sanders Jr., is a successful entrepreneur. He has built a diverse and profitable business portfolio. His ‘Well Off’ brand offers high-end clothing and merchandise for the fans of his father’s Coach Prime brand and the Colorado football team.

Another wing of his business is the "Well Off Media" company. It deals with the social media marketing of big-ticket brands. The firm also handles the social media of the Buffaloes and their head coach. Coach Prime has himself admitted that his son has done an excellent job in his field. So, a little show-off isn't going to hurt anybody.

