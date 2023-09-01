College Football

College Football Schedule Today: TV Channel, Time & Live Stream - 1 September 2023 | Week 1 College football

By Jai Barnachia
Modified Sep 01, 2023 18:30 IST
Georgia Tech Confident Key Football
Georgia Tech - new head coach Brent Key being introduced to the media

If you're looking for the updated college football schedule today, you're in the right place. Things are finally picking up the pace after the first handful of games in Week 1, and we're continuing with more games as the week moves along.

There are a total of six games on the schedule for September 1, Friday. Here they are, alongside the timeslots and where you can catch them. Who you got?

College football schedule today

12 times are set to lock horns this Friday, and it seems like the usual suspects are expected to win. All times are Eastern:

6:30 P.M.

  • Howard vs. Eastern Michigan - ESPN+

7 P.M.

  • Central Michigan vs. Michigan State - FS1
  • Miami (OH) at Miami (FL) - ACCN

7:30 P.M.

8 P.M.

  • Missouri State vs. Kansas - ESPN+

11 P.M.

Which games are a must-see?

For the September 1 schedule, there's one ACC matchup and a total of six Power Five schools. The one contest pitting Louisville and Georgia Tech could be worth a look, as both the Cardinals and the Yellowjackets have major things to prove.

As per Sports Illustrated, there's a lot of "newness" between these two programs. Louisville is fielding their new head coach Jeff Brohm, who is still technically not new to the program. He did, after all, serve under Bobby Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe from 2003 to 2008. But as an HC, Brohm is no slouch; having turned the fortunes of the Purdue Boilermakers around from a disastrous 9-39 record to a Big Ten West title last year.

Georgia Tech, on the other hand, also has a new coach in Brent Key. He was promoted to interim HC last year after former coach Geoff Collins was fired. After that 1-3 start under Collins, the Yellowjackets managed to have an even 4-4 record, including a road win against Pitt in Key's first game as head tactician.

Analysts, however, are picking Louisville for this matchup. If based on numbers alone, this makes sense, as the Cardinals scored far more than the Yellowjackets in 2022 (26.9 PPG versus 17.2 PPG). To get a victory, Georgia Tech needs a stellar game from redshirt sophomore QB Haynes King (via CBS Sports).

And that's the college football schedule today, September 1. Who do you have winning their respective matchups?

Edited by Tejas Rathi
