Colorado fans look for Shilo Sanders as Coach Prime’s Colorado celebrates Shedeur, Travis Hunter getting drafted 

Several key players of the 2024 Colorado Buffaloes roster got into the NFL via this year's draft. This includes Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester, among others. A total of four players got picked in the seven rounds of the draft, with four more signing as undrafted free agents later on.

On Instagram, the Buffs shared a post congratulating the players on taking the first step of their professional journey. They shared photos of these players in the jerseys of the NFL team that acquired them.

"Fresh fits, fresh numbers. Colorado's 2025 NFL draft picks," the caption read.

However, some fans reacted to Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, being excluded from the post.

"Wea shilo!" one fan commented.

"Don't forget Shilo," another fan said.

Fan comments on the post (Source: @cubuffsfootball/Instagram)

"Where's shilo?" a fan wrote.

"Shilo on the buccss!" another fan said.

"Damn didn't even post Shiloh. Or Shark," one fan commented.

Fan comments on the post (Source: @cubuffsfootball/Instagram)

Shilo Sanders arrived in Colorado from Jackson State along with "Coach Prime" and Shedeur Sanders in 2023. He quickly became a key asset on defense, showing off his skills as a safety. One of his most memorable moments in Boulder was his 80-yard pick-six against Colorado State.

However, unlike his brother, Shilo Sanders was not viewed as a top prospect in this year's draft. He was projected to be a late Day 3 pick or end up going undrafted overall. In the end, teams decided to pass up on the ex-Buffs star in all seven rounds of the draft. However, he later agreed to sign a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Colorado's No. 1 recruit Deacon Schmitt talks about transformation in the program under Deion Sanders

Offensive tackle Deacon Schmitt is the No. 1 in-state recruit of the class of 2026. The Buffs are currently trying to land his commitment following his official visit to Boulder.

Last Friday, Schmitt made an appearance on the "DNVR Buffs" podcast. During this interview, he talked about the transformation of the program under the guidance of Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

"It's a completely different place & they are going to be competing to play in the CFP," Schmitt said. "The transformation is crazy and it's pretty awesome to me as a kid from Colorado.

"It's not just Coach Prime. Obviously, he's a big part but he's got the pieces. It's Coach Prime and his pieces that are really changing that place around, and they've done a great job," he added.

Last season, the Buffs finished with a 9-4 campaign and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 12-team playoffs. "Coach Prime" utilized the offseason to revamp his roster and coaching staff, thus, aiming to be a national contender in his second stint in the Big 12.

