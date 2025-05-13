Keyshawn Johnson gives clear verdict on Shedeur Sanders' starting chances in crowded Browns QB room 

Shedeur Sanders ended up being the second quarterback the Cleveland Browns got in this year's NFL draft. They initially acquired Dillon Gabriel in the third round. However, the team decided to take their chances with Coach Prime's son after he fell from being a projected top-three pick to ending up in the fifth round of the draft.

Apart from Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, the Browns have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the active roster. With Deshaun Watson still recovering from his Achilles injury, this means that it will be a four-way competition for the starting quarterback job. There is also a possibility that the Browns might decide to release one of the QBs.

On the latest episode of FS1's 'Speak' on Monday, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson discussed Shedeur Sanders' chances of becoming the QB1 in his debut campaign with the Browns. He views Coach Prime's son as the best signal-caller on the team and believes that Shedeur will end up being the starting quarterback a few games into the season.

"He's going to be, in my opinion, one of the the most popular athlete in the state this season...." Johnson said. "As far as if he steps on the field and becomes a starting quarterback, which I predict he will by week 4....regardless of they took quarterback in three, regardless if Kenny was traded for...."

"I have a PhD in quarterback observation. Trust me, he's the best quarterback in the room....He's better than Dillon Gabriel, he's better than Kenny Pickett, he's better than a old Joe Flacco, that's going to give you three four games but can't give you 17...." (TS-3:10 onwards)

Shedeur Sanders has made a good impression during his rookie minicamp with the Browns. A team insider believed he was "sharper" than Dillon Gabriel on the first day. However, it is still quite early to say if a rookie will end up beating the veterans to become the Browns' QB1.

Browns insider names his winner in Shedeur Sanders vs Dillon Gabriel rookie minicamp competition

On Monday, insider Tony Grossi made an appearance on 'ESPN Cleveland Radio' to discuss what went down at the team's rookie minicamp. While talking about the quarterback position, Grossi named his clear-cut favorite between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

According to his verdict, the ex-Oregon star performed better on both days compared to Coach Prime's son.

"I thought both days, Dillon Gabriel look at little bit better," Grossi said. "He throws a tight spiral. He throws beautiful ball. He's very assertive. He knows the pocket.....He just has a pocket presence, better arm strength than I thought."

The 2025 season is still a few months away, so it will be interesting to see how the Browns decide to shuffle their quarterback room.

