"Where is Dillon Gabriel?" - NFL fans question Shedeur Sanders after Browns star posts team photo without rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns took two quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft: Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. The two signal-callers took part in the drills with the team at the rookie minicamp over the past three days. On Sunday, Sanders posted an image of his Browns teammates after the minicamp concluded, adding a caption about the relationship he built over the spring sessions.

"Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp. Great relationships was made during our time together." Sanders tweeted.

However, fans reacted to the photo, which did not feature Gabriel.

"Where is Gabriel," one tweeted.

"I dont see Dillon Gabriel in that pic," another added.

"No Dillon Gabriel in this photo?" a third commented.

Many others continued to question why Gabriel was not in the picture.

"Ain't nobody gonna ask where Dillon is at?" a fan asked.

"Why isnt Dillon Gabriel in the photo damn haha," a user commented.

"WHERE GABRIEL AT?" a fan wrote.

Gabriel and Sanders are expected to compete for the backup quarterback roles at Cleveland next season. Since Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the start of the 2025 season, veteran QB Joe Flacco has been tipped to lead the Browns offense.

Gabriel and Sanders are expected to fight for the QB2 role, with Kenny Pickett also in the mix.

Shedeur Sanders puts draft slide behind him to prove his worth to Browns

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders was hyped to go as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, not many would have predicted his draft slide, as the Browns took him with the No. 144 pick on Day 3.

Nonetheless, Sanders is aiming to put the attention of the draft slide behind him and focus on the work he needs to do in Cleveland.

"I don't even try to think about that day, because I got practice, you know?" Sanders said on Saturday. "All that stuff was cool for that time, but now I've got practice, I've got to learn the playbooks."

In his final collegiate season, Sanders racked up 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for four TDs at Colorado. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Sanders fares for the Browns.

