Browns insider gives minicamp verdict on Shedeur Sanders vs Dillon Gabriel QB competition

The Cleveland Browns drafted two quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. After acquiring Dillon Gabriel in the third round, they selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick. This leaves them with four quarterback options heading into the 2025 season.

With veterans, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the depth chart, Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel will have to fight for their spots on the Browns roster. The rookie quarterbacks are sweating it out at the team's rookie minicamp amid their internal competition.

Browns insider Brad Stainbrook revealed his favorite rookie quarterback after the first day of minicamp. According to a post on X, Coach Prime's son made a better impression than the ex-Oregon star.

"Yes, it's just the first day of rookie minicamp- but Shedeur Sanders looked sharper than Dillon Gabriel. This is only the beginning. The competition is real, and it's going to be one of the stories of the season," Stainbrook wrote.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave Dillon Gabriel first-team snaps during training. This led to questions about his strategy with Coach Prime's son and Shedeur's future with the franchise.

Stefanski said it was too early to come to any conclusions.

"I wouldn't look into anything," Stefanski said. "I think you'll see the whole weekend, going through the spring, we don't pay too close attention to who's in there first."

One theory is that the teams will cut one quarterback off the roster. Analyst Tony Grossi believes that Kenny Pickett could be released if Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel put up an impressive performance at the rookie minicamp.

Dillon Gabriel admits to feeling external pressure amid his ongoing competition with Shedeur

At the rookie minicamp, Dillon Gabriel had an interview with the press. He was questioned about his plans for handling the spotlight on his and Shedeur's quarterback competition on the team.

Gabriel said questions like these create a sense of division in the locker room. He believes that excessive media coverage will hamper the culture in the Browns' locker room.

"The more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team. We're in a room full of, not just us, but Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of....For us, we all got to do our thing and everyone wins."

Last season, Cleveland finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign. It will be interesting to see if they can improve on this performance with a revamped roster and quarterback room.

