Browns DT Mason Graham makes feelings known on playing with Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight ever since the Cleveland Browns took him with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. The quarterback has looked sharp in the first few training sessions with the Browns.

Ad

It appears that Sanders is also making a strong impression on his teammates. On Friday, the Browns' No. 5 draft pick, Mason Graham, shared his opinion on the QB.

“He seems like a good dude and [the conversation] was all about ball. I want to play with guys that are like-minded," Graham said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Graham also didn't seem to be too bothered that Sanders, the fifth-round pick, was getting more attention than him in Cleveland.

"I come and play football," Graham said. "If the media's on me, then they're on me. If the media's not, then [they're] not. I'm just going to do my job at the end of the day."

Sanders was widely regarded as a first-round pick before the draft. However, not many anticipated that he would slide down as a fifth-round selection, especially after he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 at Colorado.

Ad

Meanwhile, Graham played three seasons of college basketball at Michigan. The defensive tackle won the national title with the Wolverines in January 2024 and was named a unanimous All-American in his final year.

Shedeur Sanders could land QB2 role for Cleveland Browns in 2025 season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders can get himself the Cleveland Browns' QB2 role in the 2025 season. He could serve as the backup to Joe Flacco, who could be named the starting quarterback, considering Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury.

Ad

Sanders will have to fend off competition from Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel in the offseason.

It appears that Sanders has gotten off to a strong start at Cleveland. He impressed during the throwing drills on Friday and will want to continue the good work in the rookie minicamp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place