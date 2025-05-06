"Someone's got to walk" - NFL analyst foresees Browns trading Kenny Pickett if Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel impress at camp 

The Philadelphia Eagles traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. They were one of the teams that needed a revamp at this position. Apart from Pickett, the Browns also decided to bring back Joe Flacco on a one-year deal worth around $4 million.

Despite signing two veterans, the Browns did not pass up on the opportunity to draft quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. They decided to acquire ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round with the No. 94 pick, followed by Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick.

While Deshaun Watson continues his rehabilitation, the Browns now have four active quarterbacks for the 2025 season. This raises questions about who will be the team's QB1. Analyst Tony Grossi believes that Kenny Pickett will end up getting traded by the team before the season.

On the latest episode of "The Really Big Show", Grossi said Pickett could potentially be cut from the team if Sanders and Gabriel make a positive impression during camp. This would leave the Browns with Joe Flacco and the two rookies on the QB depth chart for 2025.

"It's hard to predict a trade, but someone's got to walk," Grossi said while talking about Kenny Pickett's potential trade..."In order for Pickett to be traded, Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel have to look good to be able to trust....The best situation would be everyone looks good and Pickett gets traded."

After the Browns signed Flacco, Pickett came forward to talk about how he is ready to compete for the starting job in Cleveland. He also expressed his excitement to work with a veteran like Flacco.

"I'm not going there to hang out," Pickett said during an interview with TribLive last month. "I want to go play, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.

"I've heard nothing but great things about Joe... Total respect for Joe, what he's done and I'm excited to get to work with him, too," he added.

Tony Grossi is not the only one who believes Kenny Pickett will get traded by the Browns

NFL analyst Mike Florio is also under the impression that the Browns will make a few changes to their quarterback room ahead of the 2025 season.

Last week, after the draft, he predicted that Sanders and Gabriel would compete for a spot on the roster alongside Flacco, while Pickett gets traded away by the team.

"Sanders becomes the fifth quarterback on the Cleveland depth chart," Florio said on "Pro Football Talk". "Five guys now...Deshaun Watson has a torn Achilles tendon. That leaves four... I would assume that Pickett is going to be out.

"He gets retraded, something. Anything to clear him off the roster before week 1... It will be Flacco, it will be Gabriel and it will be Sanders," he added.

Last season, the Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign. The franchise also decided not to pick up Kenny Pickett's fifth-year option, thus making him eligible for free agency next year.

