“Cracker of the Day”: Former NFL WR Antonio Brown mocks Caleb Williams’ use of nail polish with cryptic collage

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams was apparently ridiculed by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday. Known for his notorious nature on and off the field, "AB" maintained that image as he grabbed the attention of college football fans with his unusual post on X.

He posted a collage of the former USC Trojans quarterback in four different avatars where in one photo, Williams is crying, and in the other, he holds a football, but his nails are painted in various designs.

However, fans gave AB a different kind of response to his cryptic post. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions:

On Monday, Antonio Brown revealed through his X and "CTESPN" podcast that Caleb Williams being drafted by the Chicago Bears is a certainty. This came after the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RGIII advises Caleb Williams to rethink future if drafted by Chicago Bears

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, aka RGIII, had some advice for the 2022 Heisman winner regarding his potential future with the Chicago Bears. While the Bears are expected to draft Williams with the first overall pick, RGIII suggested Williams reconsider joining the team altogether.

Drawing parallels to Eli Manning's draft situation of 2004 and the San Diego Chargers, RGIII wanted Williams to prioritize one's best interests, even if it meant declining to play for a certain team.

Manning famously refused to play for the San Diego Chargers, leading to a trade that landed him with the New York Giants, where he enjoyed a successful career. RGIII believes Williams should follow suit, especially considering the Bears' recent track record with young quarterbacks, particularly Justin Fields.

Expressing concern over the Bears' handling of Fields, RGIII questioned whether the organization truly has Williams' best interests at heart. He highlighted the risk of hindering Williams' potential for greatness and advised him to carefully evaluate his options in the 2024 NFL draft before committing to the Bears.

Where will former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams end up in the 2024 NFL draft? Mention your best guess in the comments below.