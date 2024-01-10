Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and crew have touched down at Ann Arbor after defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13 and clinching the national championship. The Michigan faithful welcomed the national title back to the state after a long hiatus since 1997.

As expected, the home crowd went into a frenzy, showing their love and appreciation for Harbaugh and his team as they touched down in Michigan. Addressing the crowd, coach Harbaugh acknowledged the reception of the fans, saying:

“We never lost sight of those goals, and I want to thank all of you”

James Harbaugh posted this clip on his Instagram story where a fan from the crowd is heard expressing his excitement, saying:

"We f**king love you"

Earlier in the day, Jim Harbaugh, seated with players Blake Corum and Will Johnson, expressed the surreal joy of waking up as champions. Despite looming controversies, the focus for Harbaugh remains on savoring the glory. He said:

“I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be, ‘What’s next, what’s the future?’”

However, as the celebration ensues, speculation arises about potential changes, including Harbaugh's future at Michigan. Despite deflecting questions about his plans, decision time looms, and the possibility of Harbaugh departing for the NFL is a real possibility.

Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors

Rumors are swirling around Michigan head coach Harbaugh and potential NFL coaching opportunities. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly aggressively pursuing Harbaugh to be their head coach in 2024.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that both teams have submitted initial proposals, with agent Don Yee, recently hired by Harbaugh, leading the negotiations.

There's speculation that the Raiders may have an edge due to Yee's past representation of quarterback Tom Brady, who is in talks to become a minority owner in the franchise.

Despite the Raiders' interim appointments of Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly, the Chargers, with an established quarterback in Justin Herbert, remain in the mix.

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders have also expressed significant interest.

The Bears, despite indicating Matt Eberflus will return, might consider a change to attract Harbaugh, especially with the allure of owning the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. For the Commanders, draft picks and ample salary-cap space make the job enticing.

