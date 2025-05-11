Dad Deion Sanders has 3-word reaction to Shedeur's phenomenal day at Browns rookie camp

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, joined the Cleveland Browns in this year's NFL draft. After being projected as a top-three pick, the quarterback fell to the fifth round before being acquired by the Browns with the 144th pick. Apart from Shedeur, the Browns also acquired ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
Kevin Stefanski and Co kicked off their 2025 season preparations with a rookie minicamp on Friday. Coach Prime share a few clips from Shedeur Sanders' rookie minicamp training on Instagram while showcasing support for his son.
The quarterback was seen flexing his arm talent in a few passing drills. Deion Sanders accompanied the post with a three-word message for his quarterback son.
"OK Young King," Coach Prime wrote.
Shedeur has tough competition if he wants to become the Browns' QB1 in his debut campaign in the league. Before the draft, the team addressed its quarterback needs by signing veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, making it four active quarterbacks for the upcoming season, while Deshaun Watson continues to recover from his injury.
Despite the negativity and criticism before the start of his career, Shedeur continues to have faith in his talent and skills. During a press conference at the rookie minicamp, he compared his situation with NFL legend Tom Brady, saying that his journey in the league would be similar to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
"My story is going to be similar. I was a late round draft pick, but we're here now and none of that stuff matters, it just mattered on the day. I'm just excited to be here and ready to work."
Last season, Shedeur helped Deion Sanders and the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He ended his two-season stint in Boulder while passing for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns.
Deion Sanders heaps praise on his former player LaJohntay Wester after his rookie minicamp performance
Deion Sanders had several of his key players picked in this year's draft. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester went to the Baltimore Ravens with the 203rd overall pick.
On Friday, ML Football shared a clip on social media where Coach Prime had a conversation with Wester. Sanders praised the wide receiver for his rookie minicamp performance and also wished him success for his journey with the Ravens:
"Yeah, but I'm glad. I saw you catching that punt and I was like, boy, I hope this joker remembers everything we talked to him about. Well, do your thing, I can't wait to see you get down. God put you in a great spot man."
Deion Sanders' other son, Shilo, went undrafted before signing as an UDFA with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
