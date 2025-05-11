The Cleveland Browns are entering a quieter part of their offseason after the 2025 draft. However, the city is immersed in a playoff run, as the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the Indiana Pacers during the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the NBA Playoffs.

The Cavaliers led the Eastern Conference for the entire regular season, and hold the first seed in the playoff bracket. They defeated the Miami Heat 4-0 in the first round, but are in trouble against the Pacers, who won the first two games played in Cleveland. The Cavaliers stormed back on Friday, winning Game 3 in Indiana.

Speaking with reporters during the Browns' minicamp, Sanders was asked whether he was following the Cavaliers' playoff run. The rookie quarterback admitted he didn't watch the game, but gave a good reason to it:

Sanders: “I seen they won yesterday, But like I said, I was focused on the playbook. I couldn't even watch the game, so that’s pretty much it. But I respect, I respect everything they're doing, and the downtown, the poster is real nice on there, that's really cool.”

The Cavaliers were the last Cleveland team to win a major championship, doing so in 2016 in an epic NBA Finals contest. The last Browns' title happened in 1964—the franchise has not won a title during Super Bowl era.

Shedeur Sanders is not likely to start for the Browns in 2025

Former Browns head coach and current analyst Eric Mangini believes the franchise should not worry about putting him on the field. Instead, Mangini advocates for the franchise to simply play whoever gives them the best chance to win:

“If it's Flacco, if it's Gabriel, they should play whoever they feel is gonna give them the best chance to win because playing Shedeur, and him going in and not being the best guy, is not gonna save their jobs.”

The rookie quarterback entered a crowded quarterback room, with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as veterans and Dillon Gabriel as another rookie. Deshaun Watson is also on the roster, but he's not expected to play in 2025 due to an injury.

With so many options and with a steep learning curve ahead, Shedeur is not likely to see game time this season.

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

