Darius Robinson NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Missouri DB featuring Minnesota Vikings 

Darius Robinson, the fifth-year defensive back and Edge rusher for the Missouri Tigers, has declared for the NFL Draft.

In his five years with the Tigers, Robinson seemed to improve after every year. In his final season with Missouri, he recorded 43 tackles and an impressive 8.5 sacks. With this figure, Robinson would lead the team in sacks.

However, as he declared for the draft, his time with the Tigers is coming to an end. But which NFL teams would be a good fit for Robinson?

5 potential landing spots for Darius Robinson

#1 Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for someone to play in the Edge position, something that Darius Robinson can do. The current player in this position is Darnielle Hunter, and he is in the final year of his contract.

The backups to Hunter are not very strong in this position. By adding Robinson to this position, the Vikings can either replace Hunter if he decides to leave or provide him with a backup who is stronger than what the Vikings currently have.

#2 Chicago Bears

The Bears have struggled on the edge this season. While gaining former pro bowler Montez Sweat gave the position a minor boost, this was not enough. The Bears recorded only 30 sacks this season, the second-lowest in the league.

A boost of new talent in this position is strongly needed. Robinson will bring this boost, providing a defensive threat to the likes of Jared Goff and Jordan Love, two players who have tormented the Bears recently.

#3 Carolina Panthers

After a 2-15 season, the Carolina Panthers need a change in the majority of positions, both on their offense and defense. Robinson would be a good member of the Panthers team who recorded an NFL-low 27 sacks this season.

The lack of pressure on the quarterback allowed the Panthers’ opposition to score many points against them. Adding the likes of Robinson would provide a layer of defense for a team that doesn't seem to have any

#4 Atlanta Falcons

While their defense was not one of the worst in the NFL this season, the Atlanta Falcons struggled with the edge rusher position. In this position for the 2023 season was Lorenzo Carter, who recorded only three sacks this season, and struggled for most of it.

Adding the likes of Robinson to this side will rejuvenate this position. The pressure that Robinson can provide may force the quarterback to make mistakes, and in the extremely tight NFC South division, any mistake can be costly.

#5 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a crossroads. They had a strong second half of the season under head coach Antonio Pierce. But this may hinder them in the long term, as they lost their ability for a high pick, and thus a likely quarterback.

Without this, their defense needs to be improved. Current edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Coone had good seasons, but they can be better. Bringing in Robinson, potentially playing a defensive back role as well as an edge rusher could turn the Raiders into a defensive powerhouse. This can make up for what may be a lack of offense.