Deion Sanders wasn't just an NFL star but also a big name in MLB. He spent many years juggling his professional career between the two leagues, leaving his mark in both places. His stint with the Atlanta Braves was the most notable time in his MLB career.

While speaking on 'All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson,' former Braves star David Justice recalled a scary incident involving Sanders.

He was shown a snap of Deion Sanders laughing with him while a part of the stadium seemed to be on fire in the background. Justice explained what he was doing with the current Colorado Buffaloes football head coach when that happened.

“Well, first of all, Deion and I are doing what we always doing. Cracking up laughing probably talking junk with each other and joking around. It started out as just a little flame like literally if you took a piece of paper and put it in a trash bag trash can and set it up on the table just a little bit. Next thing you know, the whole thing was engulfed. And that was and that something caught fire up there. That was in the press box,” Justice said. (23:18)

Justice added that the fire incident happened before the game, and the team ended up playing the game anyway. He also recalled that it might have been the day when the Braves traded for Fred McGriff from the San Diego Padres in July 1993.

“And of course, the media wrote it up. The stadium caught on fire, and so as the Braves because once we got Fred McGriff, we took off in 93,” he added.

David Justice talked about Deion Sanders' role with the Atlanta Braves

David Justice discussed the role that Deion Sanders had with the Braves while also navigating his football career. According to the former MLB star, "Prime Time" had more of a part-time role with the team.

“Deion was part-time. We understood that. When he could make it to the team, we loved having him. And when he couldn't, we knew that he was off playing football,” he told Keyshawn Johnson.

NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game: Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

David Justice and Deion Sanders played together for the Braves from 1991 to 1994. Sanders also played for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL at the time.

Sanders managed the schedule as the MLB season is slated between March and October, and the NFL season starts in September, running till February if the team makes it to the Super Bowl.