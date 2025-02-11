Deion Sander's daughter Deiondra drops hilarious comment as Coach Prime opens up about his parenting style

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has drawn his sons, Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo and Shedeur Sanders into his sphere of influence as their careers have taken off due to his fame. The Buffs coach has guided his sons for four years at both Jackson State and Colorado, while keeping his daughters, Shelomi and Deiondra Sanders, close as well.

During an appearance on the "25 Whistles Sports Show" during Super Bowl weekend, the charismatic Buffs coach opened up about his parenting style.

"Values mean they're dogs," Coach Prime said. "Because most of us are raising cats, not dogs. What I mean by that is, your circumstances and my circumstances and the way we came up without and what we saw and what we witnessed and what scarred us and what prepared us and kept us and compelled us to get to the next level, that's our story. Now, when we get to be parents, we wanna chaperone our kids and we don't want them to go through that but we want them to be a dog.

"But we're raising cats. So, you gotta make sure you take that cat over to places that they can be a dog. Because they can't always be a cat because now when something trial and tribulation hits them upside the head they're not gonna be able to handle it because you've always protected them and guided them."

Sanders expanded upon his parenting style while using examples of how he raised tough kids.

"You gotta let them touch that oven so they find out it's hot every now and then," Sanders said. "It's hard but they got to and all my kids have gone through things differently at different ages and stages and you could just tell me what happened and I could tell you which one of my five kids did it because I know them that intimately and psychologically. I know them like a book and I know what they can withstand and what they can't."

Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, left a hilarious comment in the Instagram comment section of the podcast.

"Ion wanna touch the oven no more," Deiondra Sanders wrote.

Deiondra's IG comments

Shedeur Sanders reveals how strict Coach Prime is

During a November segment of Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff," the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders elaborated on Coach Prime's strict parenting style during a roundtable interview (0:50).

"I always say like for us since we know him so well it's almost the same," Shedeur Sanders said. "You can't go out there and do bad and then come home and he's just gonna act like everything's good. He ain't gonna do that."

For the first time in their football careers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders will not be coached by Coach Prime as they head to the NFL via the 2025 Draft. However, Deion Sanders Jr.'s status in Boulder remains uncertain.

