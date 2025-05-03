Deion Sanders drops classic response to Antonio Brown's hate after clip of son Shilo with AB goes viral: "Praying for AB i know"

Deion Sanders has responded nonchalantly to Antonio Brown's efforts to ridicule his son, Shilo Sanders. On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach posted a tweet on X, talking about how he has nothing but love for Brown despite his attempts to throw mud at his family name.
Coach Prime also stated that, unlike Antonio Brown, he will never try to tarnish his name 'publicly or privately'.
@AB84 Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on your man regardless of what's said. You KNOW I know u and I'm holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain't need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME"
The one-sided feud first began on Thursday, when the former Pittsburgh Steelers star took a jab at Coach Prime. He called Sanders out for his method of dealing with things while using provocative language.
"Deion stupid a** trying to be Agent Coach Commentator Preacher Ain't buying that s**t"
Hours later, Brown started posting old clips of himself training with Shilo Sanders. The Super Bowl LV champ boasted in the caption about how Coach Prime relied on his skills to help train his kids and get them ready for the next level.
Despite the provocations, Coach Prime decided to take the peaceful route, despite the opportunity to respond more aggressively given the situation.
Both of Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, declared for the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback ended up getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick. On the other hand, Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
Antonio Brown shares his true feelings on Deion Sanders retiring his son Shedeur's Colorado jersey
Coach Prime arrived in Boulder to take over as the head coach in 2023 along with his sons. Before the draft, he decided to retire the jerseys of his son, Shedeur, and 2024 Heisman winner, Travis Hunter. Sanders also got their names etched onto Folsom Field.
Shedeur was a projected top-three prospect in this year's draft. However, he ended up going in the fifth round as the sixth quarterback selection. Black activist Dr. Umar talked about how Deion Sanders should sue the league for what happened during the draft.
However, Antonio Brown responded to this by talking about how former NFL star Kordell Stewart deserved the recognition that Shedeur got after his jersey retirement. Stewart played for the Buffs from 1991 to 1994 before spending 11 seasons in the league.
Brown stated that Stewart should sue the entire Sanders clan and his alma mater for neglecting his contributions to the program.
Aside from Deion Sanders, Antonio Brown ha also taken shots at several NFL personalities of late, including Tom Brady and Asante Samuel.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place