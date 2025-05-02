  • home icon
  "You couldn't survive anywhere else" - Asante Samuel rips Antonio Brown in Steelers appreciation post

"You couldn’t survive anywhere else" - Asante Samuel rips Antonio Brown in Steelers appreciation post

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 02, 2025 23:57 GMT
Asante Samuel feuds with Antonio Brown
Asante Samuel feuds with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown fired some shots at Asante Samuel on social media on Friday. The former NFL cornerback, who had just been involved in a high-profile beef with Deion Sanders, fired back.

The former seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver took to social media to claim that former Asante Samuel "couldn't carry my jock strap."

The cornerback responded, claiming Brown wouldn't have succeeded in the NFL had he not landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If Mike Tomlin never babied you, (the) NFL would’ve been an after thought. You couldn’t survive anywhere else. The Steelers organization and players allowed you to act crazy. Lucky you never played on my team. You would’ve been dealt with immediately and not by the coach. Facts!"
Antonio Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2010. He had 837 catches for 11,207 yards with 74 touchdowns and made five All-Pro teams during his time on the team.

Antonio Brown reignites feud with former Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger

Speaking of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown's feud with him is arguably one of the bitterest in recent NFL lore, as succinctly recapped by Secret Base (SBNation's YouTube channel) below:

And also on Friday, he seemingly revived the enmity that had dissipated after his trade out of Pittsburgh by writing on his social media account:

“Ben Roethisberger Still MAD (angry emoji) His sister S–k my d–k. 2011 Pro bowl.”
It is a stunning turnaround from his last comments about his former quarterback, which were more positive and reconciliatory in nature. Speaking on a social media session last September, he recalled Roethlisberger trying to persuade him to remain a Steeler:

"My last talk with Ben was actually me leaving the Steelers. He was actually telling me, 'Yo man,' giving me a positive pep talk. Like, 'AB man, people love you man. Don’t worry about the 5% of people who hate you.'"
He added:

"I thought he was looking at me laughing because he never had seen me in that type of spirit. He was really giving me like, yo man, I see that something is bothering you. I don’t think he had seen me in that type of spirit.
"At the time, I was just thinking like, he’s not going to be playing that much longer and I wanted to win."

Brown eventually left for the then-Oakland Raiders via trade. However, he would be cut before playing a game with them.

