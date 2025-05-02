Antonio Brown takes shot at Tom Brady with wild adultery claim about ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Antonio Brown may not be playing anymore, but he continues to make headlines for his controversial behavior. On Thursday, the former wide receiver insinuated that Gisele Bundchen, the ex-wife of his former teammate Tom Brady, had been unfaithful towards the legendary quarterback before their highly-covered 2022 divorce:

Ad

Brown took to Twitter to share:

“Tom Brady tried to really hold me back when he found out his wife was on d—”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brown has previously taken shots at Brady regarding his now-ex wife, most notably during Brady's divorce from Bundchen in late 2022. Aside from what many feel could be sour grapes on Brown's behalf, the manner in which he has delivered these barbs at Brady (mainly over X and without much decorum) has also raised eyebrows.

Given Brown's previous behaviour on social media, it is hard to conclude either way whether the former WR is being serious or just trolling.

Ad

However, this was not the only controversial post Antonio Brown made on that day. He also insulted Shedeur Sanders after the Cleveland Browns prospect's notorious draft slide:

"Now he sucking d**k where the cockiness 5th round n***a now this the type shit they have u do when u go 5th round"

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady played together with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019 to 2021. The QB brought the receiver to the Bucs when Brown's career was on the downturn after a succession of exits from teams, including his departure from the Steelers, his refusal to be traded to the Bills, and short stints at the Raiders and Patriots.

Ad

Josh Jacobs reveals thoughts on Antonio Brown's short-lived stint with the Raiders

Antonio Brown at Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Before he joined forces with Tom Brady, Antonio Brown was supposed to be a Buffalo Bill, but he refused to go. The Pittsburgh Steelers then traded him to the Oakland Raiders, which came after a complete collapse in his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

Ad

But in his short time in Oakland, Brown was involved in multiple controversies. These included a bout of frostbite from using a cryogenic chamber, illegally recording a phone conversation he had with head coach Jon Gruden, and refusing to play unless he was allowed to use his old helmet (which was "no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment," per ESPN).

As such, Brown was cut before even playing a game. And on Tuesday's episode of The Pivot Podcast, multiple-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs, who was a rookie on the team at the time, reflected on the saga:

Ad

“He would be one of the guys, in meetings, on his phone, and he ain’t even hiding that. But then (he'd) be the only person go out there and never mess a play. And the hardest worker. The only person I can compare him to that work as hard as him is (edge rusher) Maxx Crosby. I’ve never seen someone work as hard as AB on the field.”

Ad

Reacting to the notorious video of the wide receiver celebrating his release from the Raiders, the now-Green Bay Packer said:

“I was sitting right next to him. So, I didn’t know that cause he had like a camera crew, and when I saw it on Instagram later, I said no way this blew up, and they really let him go. I’m like, wow, what’s going on?”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some hours after his release, Antonio Brown signed with the New England Patriots. However, he lasted just a single game before a rape accusation led to his release. He would rejoin Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after serving a multiple-game suspension, eventually winning Super Bowl LV with him.

He was ultimately cut from that team in the tail end of the 2021 season after undressing and leaving the playing field during a game against the New York Jets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"