Antonio Brown reveals state of relationship with Tom Brady, outlines regret over Gisele Bundchen jokes

Antonio Brown has received more attention in May than perhaps at any point in the last 12 months. In addition to declaring bankruptcy, the wide receiver's relationship with Tom Brady finds itself as a topic of discussion among fans. Seemingly sensing this, Outkick asked Antonio Brown on Friday morning for an update on his relationship with the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

Brown acknowledged that it had been a while since they had spoken and that his jokes about Gisele Bundchen had played a part in that:

"We haven’t talked in a while. It’s been a minute. We’ll rekindle that when it’s time. But we can both agree we may have treated each other in not the best way. But as men we can attest to what was going well and hash it out, ... too many jokes, we don’t want to joke about his wife. I made a joke about it but let’s be for real.”

What caused Tom Brady and Antonio Brown's beef?

Tom Brady at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One

Over the last year, Brown has made jokes about dating Gisele Bundchen on social media. The jokes seemingly came and went, until a mention of Antonio Brown and Gisele Bundchen at The Roast of Tom Brady brought the topic back to the forefront.

Speaking on the program, Kevin Hart joked that Gisele Bundchen had come as Antonio Brown's "plus-one," per Daily Mail.

"Gisele is actually here supporting you tonight, but just full transparency- she came as Antonio Brown's plus 1," Hart said.

Brown and Brady had played together for two different teams. Brown had played for the New England Patriots in 2019, Tom Brady's last year with the team. However, Brown didn't last long with the franchise, playing in just one game. Following Brady's move to Tampa Bay, Brown became teammates with him once again in 2020 and 2021.

Brown had left things on a sour note in his final game with the Buccaneers as the wide receiver quit on the team during a late-season showdown against the New York Jets. Brown took off his shoulder pads and helmet before jogging shirtless out of the stadium.

Antonio Brown declares bankruptcy in the shadow of Tom Brady's retirement anniversary

Brown at Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Bash

The wide receiver also was in the news this week for financial reasons. The wide receiver declared bankruptcy, per Times Union via Dov Kleiman on X. Brown had earned $88 million over the course of his career, but it was claimed he now has just $50,000 in assets.

This is a widespread problem for athletes. The majority of income earned by star athletes comes before they reach the financial epiphany many discover in their mid-late 20s about the need to save for the future.

They spend the money as soon as they get it and by the time their careers end, they have built up unmaintainable spending habits. After leaving the league, many find themselves in trouble before 40. It remains to be seen what comes next for Antonio Brown, but there are likely a lot of opportunities out there for him.