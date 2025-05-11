Deion Sanders Jr. has 2-word reaction to Browns rookies hitting Shedeur Sanders' iconic watch celly at rookie camp

Shedeur Sanders is currently in his rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns. After falling from the first round of the draft, the Browns acquired Coach Prime's son in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick. He was the second quarterback drafted by the team after they acquired Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Ad

A clip from Shedeur Sanders' training camp is going viral on social media. In the clip, he is seen posing for a photo with the other rookies, including running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. During the shoot, they posed with the quarterback's iconic celebration that went viral during his stint with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur's elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., reacted to the viral moment from the Browns' rookie minicamp. He had just two words to express his thoughts about the rookies doing the 'Watch Flex'.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's hard," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote in a tweet on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bucky has always been a vocal supporter of his brother throughout their football career. When Shedeur took center stage at minicamp, he was beaming with pride and showcased his support via a story on social media.

Shedeur Sanders has some tough competition if he wants to become the Browns' starting quarterback. With Deshaun Watson currently in rehabilitation, the rookie will compete with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. If both Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel impress at minicamp, then there is a possibility that we will see one of the veterans being traded away before the start of the season.

Ad

Browns' first round pick Mason Graham shares his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders

Former Michigan DT Mason Graham was the team's first-round pick at No.5 overall. He met up with Shedeur Sanders and the other rookies at the start of minicamp.

When questioned about his thoughts on Coach Prime's son, Mason Graham had a very straightforward answer.

"He's cool. you know I met him the other day and he seems like a good dude..." Graham said. "I want to play with guys that are like minded."

Ad

"I come and play football. If the media's on me, then they're on me. If the media's not, then not. I'm just going to do my job at the end of the day."

Expand Tweet

If Shedeur Sanders continues to impress at the rookie minicamp, then he might end up becoming the backup option behind one of the veterans. However, some fans are still hopeful that the Browns could end up naming him as the QB1 for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.