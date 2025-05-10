Deion Sanders' QB1 prospect Kaidon Salter steals spotlight at Thunder vs Nuggets NBA game

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, departed from the Colorado Buffaloes in this year's NFL Draft, with Kaidon Salter emerging as one of the options as the next quarterback. Apart from five-star freshman Julian Lewis, Coach Prime brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty as competition.

With the offseason going on with full swing, Kaidon Salter took some time off from his training and attend the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. On social media, DNVR Buffs shared a video of the quarterback attending Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Kaidon Salter is seen showing off his hoop skills as he appeared on the court to take the first shot of the night before the game began. He wore a full-sleeve T-shirt while effortlessly making the basketball. Salter was greeted with loud cheers and applause by fans who attended the Thunder-Nuggets game.

Here's the clip of the Colorado quarterback:

Salter spent four seasons with the Liberty Flames after being dismissed from the Vols for being charged with driving without a license and "simple possession". During his stint with Liberty, the quarterback recorded 5,889 yards and 56 TDs passing and led the team to a C-USA title during the 2023 season.

In Boulder, Kaidon Salter is competing for the starting quarterback position with five-star freshman Julian Lewis. Both quarterbacks had impressive performances in spring practice. But Coach Prime is yet to decide who will become Shedeur's replacement this year.

Despite the competition, Kaidon Salter opens up about his bond with freshman Julian Lewis

Last month, both quarterbacks had a conversation with the media after the team's third spring practice, where Salter opened up about his bond with the five-star freshman.

Salter revealed how he and Lewis talk a lot with each other and hopes to be his "mentor" just like Malik Willis did for him during his freshman campaign with the Liberty Flames.

"I mean, with me being an older guy in the room, of course I might speak a lot to JuJu- just on the little things. Like, we had little option plays going in and stuff like that. ...

"But it's been all fun. I just remember the time when I was a freshman and I had Malik Willis to mentor me. So I know what it takes to help mentor and, at the same time, compete and do what I have to do." (TS-2:45 onwards)

The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. It will be interesting to see who takes the reins as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

