Desmond Howard accuses Big Ten of double standards in handling Jim Harbaugh-Michigan investigation, drags Nick Saban and Alabama into the scene

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are facing sign-stealing accusations amid an NCAA investigation into the claims. Now, ESPN analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard has emerged as a vocal critic of the Big Ten's approach to the investigation.

Michigan alum Howard alleged that the conference has displayed double standards in this controversy and circumvented due process. His firm response extended beyond the potential disciplinary actions, as he drew comparisons to the Southeastern Conference while invoking Nick Saban and Alabama.

Desmond Howard further alleged that the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti, in particular, will be unfair to Michigan by taking action before the NCAA's investigation concludes.

Howard appeared on ESPN's "Get Up!" alongside fellow analyst Greg McElroy Friday to make his feelings known.

“The [Big Ten] commissioner is actually treating them unfairly,” Howard said. “He’s circumventing due process by the NCAA. That’s why. You know, Greg, this would never happen in the SEC. Are you telling me they would do this to Nick Saban and Alabama? Hell no!”

Whether the Big Ten should take independent disciplinary action before the NCAA's findings are released has been a bone of contention among fans and analysts.

The Wolverines take on No. 10 Penn State (8-1, 5-1) on Saturday, with kick-off at noon ET.

Desmond Howard makes the SEC a standard of comparison in the NCAA's Michigan investigation

Former Wolverine Desmond Howard drew a sharp contrast between the Big Ten and the SEC, stating that a similar situation would never unfold in the latter.

Howard speculated that the SEC commissioner, unlike the Big Ten, would not succumb to external pressures from schools like Vanderbilt and Kentucky when dealing with a football powerhouse like Alabama, helmed by Nick Saban. He said:

"The Commissioner would never let Vanderbilt and Kentucky and all these other universities say, ‘Hey, you need to punish Nick Saban and Alabama right now.'"

According to Howard, the SEC's resolute leadership and the significant financial stakes involved per team (approximately $6 million) create an environment where disciplinary decisions remain insulated from undue influence.

By invoking the SEC, Desmond Howard criticized the Big Ten and set a standard for how a major conference should handle controversies, emphasizing fairness and integrity in the process.

As the Big Ten readies its disciplinary actions, Howard's comparison with the SEC could become a defining element of the narrative, prompting reflection on the leadership dynamics within major college football conferences.

The fallout from this investigation is poised to transcend Michigan's football program, sparking discussions about fairness, due process and the broader implications for the collegiate athletic landscape.