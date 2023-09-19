DJ Khaled joins the "Shu Darrr way" movement after Shedeur Sanders' heroics in Colorado's Week 3 victory over Colorado State Rams

Shedeur Sanders was the Colorado hero on Saturday, as the young signal caller saved his father, Deion, and the Buffaloes from a defeat at the hands of in-state rival the Colorado State Rams.

With 36 seconds on the clock, the Rams led 28-20 in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. In a drive that will surely be remembered for a long time, Sanders got into the CSU side of the field with less than a minute remaining.

With a few seconds left, the quarterback linked with Jimmy Horn Jr. for a 45-yard touchdown pass. The crowd went wild, but as they say, the deed wasn't done. Sanders connected with Michael Harrison for the two-point conversion and sent the game into overtime.

The Buffs won 43-35 in double overtime, with Shedeur Sanders throwing 348 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

The young quarterback has been showered with praise by the media and celebrities since the 2023 college football season began. One of the personalities to join the Shedeur movement is record producer and executive DJ Khaled, who uploaded this image to his Instagram Stories:

DJ Khaled later posted a short video showing off his watch, saying, "We call this a Sheduer, Rick Ross voice. Yo Sheduer, what's up?"

But the most important message to Shedeur Sanders probably came from Tom Brady. When asked after the game how he got into the mentality necessary to tie the game, Sanders told ESPN:

"All I was thinking was Brady Mode, that's it. Simple."

The NFL legend seemed moved by the tribute, as he posted an Instagram story with Sanders' image and the following message:

"I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in life."

A little closer to home, Shedeur Sanders got yet another endorsement from his father, Deion Sanders, who told this to the press in the game's aftermath:

"Sheduer has been there, you guys just haven’t seen him because he was at an HBCU and we were secluded. People wait for him to fail, like, ‘He can’t keep this going.’ Yes, he can because this is who he is."

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado's next challenge

The Buffs face their trickiest contest in Week 4 as they travel to Oregon to take on the No. 10 Oregon Ducks. Colorado will be without its star two-way player Travis Hunter, who Deion Sanders confirmed will be out for several weeks.

With three weeks of football and CSU showing that Colorado can bleed, the Buffs surprise factor is wearing out. Their running game seemed nonexistent on Saturday, and they look slightly Shedeur Sanders-dependent. These are things Coach Prime is sure to work on.

Bo Nix is also the best QB they have faced all year and comes off a great game versus Hawaii in which he threw 247 yards with three touchdown passes in the Ducks' 55-10 victory.