Drake Maye follows in Nick Saban’s footsteps as former UNC QB tries his hand at golf during CFB offseason

Drake Maye is waiting for the 2024 NFL Draft to fulfill his dreams. With still some time to go for it, the former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback took a step on the Nick Saban trail. He teamed up with golf star Phil Mickelson to try his hand.

Coach Saban recently took part in a pro-am golf tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, along with a few big names. The legendary college football coach received lots of love on his trip, and not just for his golfing prowess. Maye also had a lot of fun with Mickelson and some current and former NFL stars.

Here is what the former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback had to say about his brush with the game of golf:

“Special time with one of the 🐐’s yesterday,” Maye wrote while sharing a snap with Mickelson.

Maye shared this on his IG story.

The 21-year-old had teamed up with the LIV Golf’s Hyflyers GC captain for a showcase event. They were joined by former NFL safety Darius Butler and current Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis, who played college ball for the Kentucky Wildcats until the end of the 2022 season. The Hyflyers called the group the ‘ultimate foursome.’

Maye has already declared for the NFL draft and is expected to be a top-five pick in Detroit down the line in April. Some even suggest that he might go as high as second overall, behind USC Trojans star Caleb Williams, or even the first overall pick ahead of him.

Nick Saban's golf adventure in Phoenix

Before Drake Maye teamed up with Phil Mickelson, former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban headed to Phoenix, Arizona, to take part in the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am 2024. The seven-time national champion locked horns with the likes of MLB legends Alex Rodriguez, Adrian Beltré, and Top Gun actor Glen Powell, among others. He received a lot of fanfare at the venue and even stopped for an autograph session with the fans.

While Saban has called time on his college football coaching career, he will be a part of the College Gameday crew on ESPN every week during the season. He has joined the most-watched college football program as a senior analyst.

