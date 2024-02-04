Former Tar Heels QB Drake Maye celebrated UNC's triumph over Duke after standout performers Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot contributed a combined total of 46 points on 18-25 shooting.

The intense rivalry saw UNC lead by double digits throughout the second half, securing a 94-83 win in Chapel Hill. Maye, a university alumnus now, marked his presence by sharing a snapshot of the wooden turf with the caption,

"Heels on Top."

Screenshot via Instagram

The Tar Heels had an edge despite the Blue Devils' persistent challenges. Following a loss to Georgia Tech, the win reaffirms UNC's presence in the ACC, adding another impressive highlight to the season. The Blue Devils had a 9-0 start in ACC play.

The Tar Heels aim to continue their success as they look ahead, with an upcoming matchup against Clemson on Tuesday night.

Drake Maye 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is looming, and the Chicago Bears hold the first pick. Despite the uncertainty surrounding their choice, many eyes are on the former UNC quarterback, who has emerged as a top contender.

Maye's aggressive playing style combines size (6-foot-4, 229 pounds), athleticism, and pocket awareness. His advanced understanding of quarterback essentials underlines his ability to read the game, assess pressure, and make strategic decisions.

Maye's passing game is characterized by a strong arm, accuracy at all three levels, and a knack for creating yards-after-catch opportunities. His agility in the pocket and avoidance of sacks showcase his strength and athleticism, complementing his flair for the creative.

Maye's multifaceted game extends beyond passing; he excels in creating and extending plays with his legs. A viable scrambler, he consistently converts scrambles into first downs, demonstrating his vision and speed as a runner.

Maye emerges as the complete package—a scorer, facilitator, and driver for his team's success.

