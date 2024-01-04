East-West Shrine Bowl rosters 2024: Complete list of All-Star commits for major CFB event 

A tradition that has been going on for almost a century, the East-West Shrine Bowl will be returning for the 99th edition on Feb. 1. With the College Football Playoff National Championship game wrapping up soon, the Shrine Bowl will feature the top draft prospects from the 2024 NFL Draft.

The game is often used by draft prospects to showcase their game to the national audience as well as to several NFL scouts in attendance. Throughout its storied history, the game has been played in multiple locations, including California, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Nevada.

East-West Shrine Bowl rosters 2024

While the complete list of players set to play in the pre-draft bowl is yet to be announced, several top players have booked their spots to feature in the event. Some of the top players include:

Cameron Ward, QB

Washington State QB Cameron Ward will headline the quarterback room, accompanied by Devin Leary from Kentucky, and Austin Reed from Western Kentucky.

Ward put up 3,735 passing yards this season along with 25 touchdowns on just seven interceptions.

Ray Davis, RB

One of the highlights for Louisville in the 2023 season as they marched to the ACC Championship game, Jawhar Jordan had a career-year crossing the 1000-yard mark, while also adding 13 touchdowns to his tally.

The fifth-year running back will now get another chance to showcase his skills before heading to the NFL Draft.

Jordan will be accompanied in the tailback room by:

Ray Davis from Kentucky

Rasheen Ali from Marshall

Isaiah Davis from FCS championship game-bound South Dakota State.

All four tailbacks ended the season with more than 1000 yards over the season.

Tahj Washington, WR

With 99-yards in his final game for USC, in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, Tahj Washington capped off a 1,062-receiving yard season with another win, before heading for the NFL Draft.

Over the season, Washington and consensus No.1 pick Caleb Williams combined for eight touchdowns, with the fifth-year WR being the most targeted receiver on the roster.

Washington will lead a WR room filled with more talent:

Luke McCafferey from Rice

Jha'Quan Jackson from Tulane

Malik Washington from Tulane

Lideatrick Griffin from Mississippi State

Tulu Griffin from Mississippi State

Dallin Holker, TE

While the Colorado State had a quiet season, finishing 3-5 in the Mountain West, tight end Dallin Holker ranked second in receiving yards for the Rams, only trailing to WR Tory Horton.

Holker caught for 767 yards and six touchdowns on 64 receptions. This was a career-high for Holker in his first season after transferring from BYU. With only two tight ends announced for the game, Holker will be joined by Tip Reiman from Illinois.

Nathan Thomas, OT

Returning from injury, Louisiana starting left tackle will be ready for the Shrine Bowl after missing the Ragin' Cajuns' bowl game against Jacksonville State. Thomas underwent a knee injury during the season and missed multiple regular season games before completing his recovery process.

Thomas will be accompanied by:

Garrett Greenfield, South Dakota State

Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

Julian Pearl, Illinois

Anim Dankwah, Howard

Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky

Matt Goncalves, Pitt

Nick Samac, C

A prominent member of the Michigan State offense, Samac started 48 games for the Spartans over his college career before running out of eligibility.

Often considered as MSU's top o-linemen, as showcased by the "Juice Squad" chain, Samac missed time, recovering from a leg injury suffered during the season.

Other centers/guards on the roster include:

KT Leveston, Kansas State

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Willis Patrick, TCU

Dylan McMahon, South Dakota State

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Donovan Jennings, USF

Caedon Wallace, Penn State

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Kingsley Eguakan, Florida

Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DL

Transferring from Ohio State to Notre Dame at the start of the season, Jean-Baptiste immediately had an impact on Notre Dame's front lines, getting named as one of the Fighting Irish's captains for the Sun Bowl.

The fifth-year lineman had a career-high season posting 21 tackles, 28 assists, one pass defended, and five sacks.

Other D-linemen on the roster include:

Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic

Jordan Miller, SMU

Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Zion Logue, Georgia

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Logan Lee, Iowa

Brennan Jackson, EDGE

A standout on Washington State's pass rush, Brennan Jackson capped off his college days with a career year across the board.

Accounting for 26 tackles, 31 assists, three passes defended and 8.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble, the four-time All-Pac 12 player is expected to be one of the most versatile rushers in the draft.

More edge rushers announced for the East-West Shrine Bowl include:

Myles Cole, Texas Tech

Khalid Duke, Kansas State

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

Nathaniel Watson, LB

The 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and AP third-team All-American, Nathaniel Watson wreaked havoc against offenses all season.

The linebacker put up 35 tackles, 102 assists, two passes defended and 10 sacks. Watson also accounted for two forced fumbles and one interception.

Other linebackers on the roster include:

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Aaron Casey, Indiana

Jarrian Jones, CB

Cornerback for the 2023 ACC Champions, Jarrian Jones alongside fellow East-West Shrine Bowl member Renardo Green played a key part in the Seminoles' secondary leading the 18th best defense in college football.

Jones accounted for 16 tackles, nine assists, three passes defended and a sack, forced fumble and an interception that resulted in a touchdown.

Other cornerbacks on the roster include:

Ro Torrence, Arizona State

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

Dwight McGlothern Jr., Arkansas

Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

M.J. Devonshire, Pitt

Renardo Green, Florida State

Jarius Monroe, Tulane

Dominique Hampton, Washington

Leading the National Championship game-bound Washington Huskies in tackles, Hampton set the standard on a defense in 2023 for the team, alongside All-Pac Second-Team DB Jabbar Muhammad.

Hampton put up 58 tackles, 40 assists, six passes defended and two interceptions including a game-winning snag against Utah.

Other safeties to round out the roster include:

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Myles Harden, South Dakota

Mark Perry, TCU

Omar Brown, Nebraska

Trey Taylor, Air Force

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Cam Little, K

Earning a spot in the 2023 All-SEC first-team, Cam Little had a perfect season when it came to PAT for the Razorbacks scoring 33 points, going 20/24 on field goals and adding another 60 points to his tally.

Little maintained a 83.3% accuracy kicking from distance this year and has not missed a PAT throughout his three-year career.

Other specialists for the East-West Shrine Bowl include:

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

Ryan Rehkow, BYU

Joe Shimko, NC State