Rapper Jacquees took to Instagram on Friday to share his vacation snaps with Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders. The couple, who are expecting their first child, spent some time together in Sint Maarten, in the Caribbean. But it was the caption of the post that ticked off many in the college football world.

Just last month, Jacquees was embroiled in a controversy involving his ex-girlfriend, Dreezy. Reports of his infidelity affected his relationship with Deiondra, who had a heated exchange with Dreezy and the messages went viral on social media. So, an Instagram post from Jacquees about ‘real love’ is not sitting well with the fans.

Here is the post in question.

“My definition of real LOVE,” the R&B star captioned the post.

The college football world subtly roasted the rapper for the post, reminding him of the incident with Dreezy. Fans urged him to ‘stop embarrassing’ Deiondra and take a step up.

Some even suggested that R&B was actually trying to convince the public after the controversy. Here are a few reactions:

Just before the vacation snippets, Deiondra announced her pregnancy to the world through a touching social media post.

While confirming the rumors that have been going on since last month, she clarified that she wasn't having her baby for a person but rather for all the high-risk moms of the world.

She also opened up about multiple surgeries that had left her hopeless about ever having a kid. Calling her pregnancy a miracle, she said it was something God allowed to happen.

Controversy featuring Deiondra Sanders, Jacquees and Dreezy

The controversy that Jacquees was being roasted about dates back to last month. It erupted when reports of the rapper's infidelity while in a relationship with Deiondra Sanders started doing the rounds on social media.

Some messages between Deiondra and the rapper's ex-girlfriend Dreezy also got leaked, which reportedly resulted in a fiery exchange between the two. It was there that the 31-year-old’s pregnancy was first talked about.

The controversy led to a fierce social media rant from Deion Sanders' daughter, who didn't name anyone while talking about it. She asked people to stop ‘playing’ her and warned that it would not end well.

Coach Prime's firstborn also said that anybody could go talk to her family to know that she was known to take things there. But now, with the pregnancy in the picture, it looks like she and Jacquees have left everything behind to start afresh.

