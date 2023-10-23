Former Alabama QBs Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagavailoa share heartwarming moment years after 2018 SEC win

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa faced each other in a blockbuster Sunday Night football game yesterday. However, they proved that college mates are for life, even if they become direct rivals. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback duo still have no love lost for each other.

Hurts and Tagovailoa played under Nick Saban and won a National Championship and two SEC championships between 2017 and 2018. Years after their last SEC win together in 2018, both the quarterbacks shared a heartwarming moment together after Sunday's mouth-watering matchup.

Here is the video of Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and other former Alabama Crimson Tide players catching up after the Dolphins-Eagles Prime Time clash.

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa spend a heartwarming moment together

The end of the Philadelphia Eagles clash with the Miami Dolphins had many Alabama Crimson Tide fans emotional. Both the rival QBs in the big NFL matchup were part of the Tide together at one point. A fan shared a short clip on X which shows Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts sharing a warm embrace after the Eagles trumped the Dolphins in the week 7 NFL clash.

Hurts came out as a winner in the game as the Eagles ran riot with a 31-17 win. But the rivals showed their friendly side as they got together with every Alabama teammate that was playing the game on both sides. As the fan said, it really was Bamaverse.

Tagovailoa and Hurts played together until the 2018 season, serving as each other's backup during that period. In the 2017 national championship game, Tagovailoa replaced Hurts as QB1 and won it for the Tide. Hurts, on the other hand, won the 2018 SEC championship game after replacing an injured Tagovailoa.

Both of them displayed the epitome of professionalism and friendship. The current Tide team could learn a thing or two from them as they aim to repeat their success this season.

Alabama Crimson Tide to another SEC championship game?

Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the most successful teams in the college football world. This season, Nick Saban's team is striving to add to that success, but they have faced challenges and had to come from behind on multiple occasions. But still, they have managed a 7-1 record at the end of week 8 and may well set up a SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Who will go to the CFP playoffs is another question entirely, with the Bulldogs appearing unbeatable. However, Bama would like to prevent their SEC opponents from becoming the second team in history to win three consecutive national championships. But for that, the team will have to play the way Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa played together. Can Alabama do it again?